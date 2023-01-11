Who was Hunter Brown? What happened to him? USAFA cadet cause of death explained

On Monday, Air Force Academy football player cadet Hunter Brown died tragically on his way to class after experiencing a medical emergency. Hunter was 21. The Academy announced his death in a statement which reads:

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement released Tuesday. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

According to the academy, Hunter, on early Monday morning, while leaving his door room to attend class, experienced a medical emergency. Hunter Brown was a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, assigned to cadet squadron 16. He was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team in 2022.

In his statement on Tuesday, the head football coach, Troy Calhoun, said: “Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and had as a teammate,”

He added: “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Hunter was also getting tribute from Barbe High School in Louisiana, where he was a student. The School on his Twitter page wrote: “Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him.”

Cadet Hunter Brown’s Cause of Death Explained

The academy, in their statement, did not reveal any cause of death at this point, but speculations have been made that the cadet collapsed and died suddenly from vaccine SADS on his way to class. Following his demise, the anti-vaccination activist immediately claimed he died from the COVID-19 vaccine. However, no evidence has been made available that confirms that he died after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Who was Cadet Hunter Brown? Details About the Air Force Football Team Player

Hunter Brown was referred to as a reserve offensive lineman for the Falcon’s football team. During the 2022 season, he appeared in the games against Northern Iowa and Nevada. Brown graduated from Barbe Hogh School and pursued a major in management and a minor in French.

Per the official’s statement, The Air Force Office of Special Investigations will investigate Hunter Brown’s death.

