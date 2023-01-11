What is Timothy Nga Cause of Death? How did Timothy Nga Die?

Singaporean actor Timothy Nga on Monday, January 9, 2023, died at the age of 49. The local actor appeared in Channel 5 series like Police and Theif, Fighting Spiders, and recently This Land Is Mine. His sister confirmed his death in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

How did Timothy Nga die?

The announcement did not reveal any cause of the death. Also, no statement from any other member of his family and representatives has been made. His death came as a shock to everyone who knew him. We will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the cause of his death. Media personalities are attempting to get in touch with the family.

Timothy Nga Identity Explored

Timothy Nga, the Singaporean actor who was also an executive coach, director and emcee, began his professional career working in the IT industry in the 1990s. He later realized his passion for acting and switched to begin his acting career in 2003. Timothy was incredibly talented in telling stories. Timothy was initially a theatre artist who performed several times with local theatre companies like Wild Rice, The Necessary Stage and the Singapore Repertory Theatre.

In 2009 he acted in The Jungle Book production by the SRT’s The Little Company. Timothy portrays Beijing artist activist Lin Bo in the SRT play Caught in 2019. On local television, he appeared in Channel 5 dramas like This Land Is Mine(2021), Lifeline(2005 to 2007), and Zero Hero(2011 to 2013). In zero Hero, he was in the role of Lenny Wong, the husband of Mimi Wong, played by actress Vernetta Lopez.

Apart from acting in theatre and series, he also starred in movies like Anthony Chen’s Wet Season (2019) and the indie film The High Cost Of Living (2006). The latter film was also awarded the Best Feature Film at Greece’s 9th International Panorama of Independent Filmmakers event.

Tributes paid to Timothy Nga

Timothy’s Lifeline co-star Gurmit Singh on Instagram, while sharing his Obituary, wrote: “Gone too soon. Rest in peace, brother. Will miss you always.”

Lopez, his costar in Zero Hero, said: “It is so shocking. Tim was always gentle, kind and generous of spirit. We weren’t close, but he was always the nicest, sweetest, gentlest guy. That’s how I will always remember him. My condolences to his family.”

Zhenn Ge Ping wrote: “Today @celebritiessc mourns the sudden passed on of our dear comrade bro Timothy Nga. No words can express our sadness… So many flashbacks of us doing charities together, laughing together, battling for each other in the football fields ..… he was such a kind & polite bro … RIP bro Tim 🙏🙏🙏 May The Lord be with u always in His heavenly home.”

Our condolences and support are for his family members and loved ones. May god give them the strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in peace forever.

