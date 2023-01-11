What Happened to Martha Alite? The Safe Return of a Missing Seven-Year-Old Girl is a Recent Development

A little child, age 7, who has not been seen or heard from since 9th January 2023, is presumed to be in the company of a male relative. Examine Martha Alite’s predicament in further detail.

Martha Alite, Age 7, is Missing.

Gardai believe a missing seven-year-old girl from Dublin is with the male relative who picked her up from school yesterday. A warning was issued when an adult male in a cab picked up Martha Alite of Tallaght from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24, at around 2 pm on Monday, 9th January. Gardai said they are now unclear of Martha’s location and have launched a plea for information and for the guy to contact them.

“Garda is asking for the public’s help in locating 7-year-old Martha Alite, who was reported missing on Monday, 9th January 2023, at 6 pm,” they added. “Garda believes Martha was taken up from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24 at about 2 pm on Monday 9th January 2023 by an adult male relative in a cab,” according to the report. Martha stands 4′ 9″ tall and has a thin body. Her hair is long and golden, and her eyes are blue. When Martha went away, she was dressed in blue pants, a blue sweater, blue canvas shoes, and a blue and pink jacket.

The driver who took Martha and a male passenger to or from Blessington is wanted by the Garda. On Monday, 9th January 2023, Garda may have supplied Martha and the adult guy with accommodation; send them back. Anyone with information on Martha’s whereabouts should call Tallaght the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 and Garda Station at 01 666 6000.

What Caused that to Happen?

The Information was Altered at 12:40.

“Martha Alite, 7, of Tallaght, who has been missing since Monday, It has been established that it is safe and sound on 9th January, 2023.”

