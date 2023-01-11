Macey Inglis car crash: How did the Bordertown woman die? Explained

Police are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal accident that occurred on January 9 in Langkoop. Look closely at how the Bordertown woman died and the Macey Inglis car crash incident.

How did the Bordertown woman die?

Police in Western Victoria are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on January 9 shortly after 7:30 a.m. It is thought that a car traveling on Casterton-Naracoorte Road left the road and overturned just after 7.30 a.m. The driver, a Bordertown resident of 20 years, was found dead at the scene in Langkoop. According to Victoria Police, the woman’s automobile travelled along Casterton-Naracoorte Road when it veered off the road and flipped.

Investigation:

Anyone who observed the collision, whether locally or across state lines, and possesses dashcam footage or information that could aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. On the other hand, a confidential report can be made online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Following the tragic death of Macey Inglis, 20, in a horrifying car accident, her friends and family have bid her farewell.

Tributes to Macey Inglis:

“Macey Jean, the most kind soul on this earth, the life of the party, and most importantly, my best pal,” Annabella Hocking wrote. Macey, you were one of a kind, so much so that it still hasn’t hit me that you’re gone. What I wouldn’t give to see you race in that arena, drink a cold one with you, and wave farewell one more time as you leave for the 9-hour drive home.

To think you only moved into your first home last week, the home in which we had expected to make so many memories. That will no longer be the case, and it crushes my heart.

Even though your life was cut short, I will always love and cherish the memories I shared with you.

While I write this, please remember to call that person, have that discussion, and tell them you love them since tomorrow is never sure. I will always adore you, Mace, and you will always be in my heart.

“It is with tremendous grief that we send our sincere sympathy to Macey Inglis’ family and friends,” Futura Quarter Horses remarked.

Macey purchased a gorgeous roan filly, Fqh Chisums Bit of Heaven, from us a few months ago, and their instant attachment was just magical. A beautiful soul. She messaged us with updates and said she loved her new unicorn and planned to take it carefully.

