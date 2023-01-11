How long has Austin Butler dated Kaia Gerber? Is Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber still together?

Austin Butler is a professional American actor. Austin is well-recognized for his role in “The Carrie Diaries” and “The Shannara Chronicles” television series. Austin Butler won Golden Globe Award for best actor.

In 2022, Austin Butler appeared in the “Saturday Night Live” television show as a host and in the “Elvis” film as Elvis Presley. In 2023, Austin Butler will be seen in The Bikeriders, Dune: Part Two, and Masters of the Air upcoming projects.

Congratulations to #ElvisMovie’s @AustinButler on winning his first @GoldenGlobes Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama! pic.twitter.com/m8DMPtkGnf — Elvis Movie (@ElvisMovie) January 11, 2023

Who is Austin Butler Girlfriend?

Austin Butler is an unmarried person. Austin Butler is in a relationship with his partner. Previously, Austin was in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020. Vanessa Hudgens is an actress and singer. Both separated in 2020. Austin Butler has been in a relationship with Kaia Gerber since late 2021. Kaia Gerber is an actress and model. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were seen holding hands on the red carpet. Both were also seen together in many event shows. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are still together.

How much is Austin Butler’s Net Worth?

Austin Butler is an actor. Austin has acted in many movies and TV series. Austin earned from his acting. Austin Butler has a net worth of around $4 million. Apart from acting, Austin has also played in the theatre. Austin was able to reach possible heights because of starting his acting career at a young age.

A Look at Austin Butler’s Career

Austin Butler made his acting debut in 2005 with “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” television series as Zippy Brewster. In 2009, Austin made his film debut with the “Aliens in the Attic” film as Jake Pearson. Austin Butler is famous for his work in The Shannara Chronicles, The Carrie Diaries, Switched at Birth, Arrow, Life Unexpected, Zoey 101, and the Hannah Montana television series.

Austin also acted in many movies and tv shows like Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don’t Die, The Intruders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, My Uncle Rafael, iCarly, Ruby & the Rockits, Wizards of Waverly Place, The Bling Ring, Are You There, Chelsea?, Out of Jimmy’s Head, and more.

