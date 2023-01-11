Bradley Mark Walker, a politician and pastor in the United States, is saddened by the recent death of his cousin Haley Kirkland Forrest. Find out more about Haley Kirkland Forrest’s death and how she passed away.

What happened to Haley Kirkland Forrest?

Haley Kirkland Forrest, a citizen of Dothan, Alabama, lost her battle with cancer on January 8, 2023, at home in the presence of her loving family.

Haley Kirkland Forrest, my cousin, died at the age of 39. She battled many tumours, different illnesses, ovarian cancer, and daily dialysis for 20 years as a majorette at the University of Alabama. Seven years ago, just months after the birth of their twin daughters, she lost her husband in a car accident. I pay her tribute today. She was a fierce fighter with strong faith who left an unrivalled legacy.

Funeral services

Reverend Jim Tate will officiate at the funeral ceremonies, which will take place at Memphis Baptist Church on January 11, 2023, at 2:30 PM. Following the ceremony, there will be an immediate burial in the church cemetery under the direction of Southern Heritage Funeral Home. On Wednesday, the family will host visitors from 1 PM until the start of the service at the church. Donations in her honour may be donated to Bethel Christian Academy at 3257 East Cottonwood Rd, Dothan, AL 36301 in place of flowers.

Haley Kirkland Forrest: Who was She?

David and Joy Morris Kirkland welcomed Haley into the world on 30th of June, 1983 in Birmingham, Alabama. Her brother was a musician as well. Haley attended the University of Alabama. And there she was a Crimsonette (Majorette) in the Million Dollar Band after graduating with honours from Rehobeth High School.

Haley was a devout member of the Memphis Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Haley was a kind, kind, outgoing young lady who never met a stranger.

She had a powerful presence that constantly filled the room. Haley was a typical feminine girl, showing all the qualities of a real lady. She married her soul mate, Jacob Forrest, after graduating from college, and they began a storybook family with twins.

She was a loving sister, daughter, mother, and grandma. Haley will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She died after death of her husband Jacob Forrest, father-in-law Bobbie Forrest, paternal grandparents Roy Lynn “Jack” and Martha Gaylord Kirkland, and maternal grandparents John and Lena Morris.

She leaves behind her parents, her identical twin daughters Bonnie Joy and Baylee Sue Forrest, brother, nieces and nephews Blake Courtney, John David Kirkland (Emily), mother-in-law Glenda Forrest, brother-in-law Josh Forrest (Audrey),John Andrew “Jak” and Abigal Kirkland, Ben and Avery Forrest, a very special aunt Pam Hall, as well as a large extended family and countless friends, for us to cherish her

