Golden Globes 2023: Brad Pitt sends pulses racing with his charming appearance

Brad Pitt’s charming appearance dazzles the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards, donning a classic black tuxedo. However, The Bullet Train actor did not walk the red carpet but made his appearance special inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Handsome Hollywood hunk gains everyone’s attention with his new haircut. Brad sent his pulse racing as he replaced his slightly overgrown blonde length with a jaunty hairstyle.

Although Pitt lost the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor to Ke Huy Quan, he still beamed happily throughout the ceremony. He was seen enjoying and getting cosy with his rumoured girlfriend, Ines De Ramon. Their relationship whispered sparks since their appearance in LA at a Bono Show last month. Ines De Ramon was separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley previous year.

“They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice,” the insider added.

“Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality,” a second source said at the time, noting the two weren’t yet exclusive. “Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

An insider told US Weekly: “Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,”

“It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.”

With his breathtaking smile, the Hollywood hunk was seen mingled with Hollywood A-listers. At the ceremony, Pitt was seen reunited with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino.

The Oscar winner also got a shoutout from his Once Upon a Time costar Austin Butler, who won Best Actor(Drama) for playing the late legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s drama Elvis. Austin, while accepting the award, shouted, “Brad, I love you,”

