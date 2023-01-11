Donte Raphael McCray: who is he? Why an Amazon employee killed expecting mothers

A pregnant lady was shot, according to the police, and an Amazon employee has been charged with manslaughter. Let’s examine Donte Raphael McCray in more depth.

Who is Donte Raphael McCray?

Donte Raphael McCray was taken into custody after murdering a pregnant lady in front of a business building in Minnesota.

An employee at an Amazon fulfilment site in Lakeville, a Minneapolis suburb, contacted 911 during a shift change Sunday night to report shooting in the parking lot. Kyla O’Neal, 31, was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound when police arrived. She had a nearly full-term pregnancy and was 31 years old. She was transported to the hospital right away, but regrettably she didn’t make it.

Donte Raphael McCray, a 32-year-old Amazon warehouse worker, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal.

What happened?

A 32-year-old Amazon warehouse worker named Donte Raphael McCray was detained in connection with the pregnant woman’s slaying on Sunday night in a Lakeville parking lot.

According to Lakeville police, a pregnant lady was tragically shot in her automobile at an Amazon fulfilment site. The incident took place at a parking lot in the 9800 block of West 217th Street just before seven in the morning.

Police said that after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, the woman was eventually declared deceased.

Kyla O’Neal, 31, was the victim, according to her family. She was reportedly already pregnant and was due to be induced this week with her fourth child before passing away.

“She was so ready to bring him into this world. She had everything ready. Her diaper bag was ready for the big day. All of her cribs and car seats were all packed and ready, her family told the media. Who was O’Neal?

O’Neal’s family said she was a certified practical nurse and described her as a family, intelligent and outspoken mother who cared deeply for her children.

He was spotted with O’Neal, police say, and according to court documents, the suspect and victim shared a young child.

McCray is being held in Dakota County. He is charged with manslaughter under a theory of wrongful negligence creating risk. “When we have a situation where a pregnant woman has been seriously injured, it just adds another layer of stress and emotion to that call because now we have another human being that we’re also trying to save,” said the police commander Wilhelm Gerl. .

Doctors managed to help O’Neal give birth to their fourth child. The child is still alive, but nothing is known about his condition.

“Of course we all hope the baby is fine and can survive and thrive and it will be a miracle and great news when that happens,” Gerl said. A second-degree manslaughter charge is brought against McCray. His criminal history shows that a judge issued a ruling in May banning him from owning guns due to a previous criminal conviction.

The largest city in Dakota County is Lakeville, located 20 miles south of the Twin Cities. Reports say the suspect is apparently cooperating with the investigation and was present at the crime scene when police arrived.

McCray is being held without bail “pending charges/investigation,” according to prison documents reviewed by Law & Crime. His next trial is scheduled for Tuesday. Currently he is not registered with a registered solicitor.

