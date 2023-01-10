Who is Shemar Moore’s ex-wife?

Shemar Moore, a star of “Criminal Minds,” and his longtime partner, Jesiree Dizon, made the pregnancy announcement on Monday. Moore, 51, has had several relationships with numerous women and is soon to become a father for the first time. Moore’s wife was Sanaa Lathan, an American actress who has been in a number of well-known movies, such as “Now You See Me 2” and “Alien vs. Killer.” Moore and Lathan dated from 1991 to 1996. Because they both did a great job of keeping it a secret, it appears that the primary reason for their separation is still a mystery. According to Celebrity FM, Moore is very honest about his relationships, but he has never talked about his marriage to Lathan.

Who is Sanaa Lathan?

Sanaa Lathan, who was born in New York City on September 19, 1971, grew up in an artistic family. Director Stan Lathan is her father, and Eleanor McCoy is her mother. She began appearing on television in the middle of the 1990s when she landed bit parts in the shows “Moesha” and “Family Matters.”. She won a BET Award and an Image Award for Best Actress for “Love and Basketball,” though, which propelled her to fame.

She once said to ESSENCE, “I’ma choose me first,” claiming that she had chosen herself over relationships. You can see how many relationships don’t last, Lathan said. “I don’t know, but the divorce rate must be well over 50%. I therefore wouldn’t put money into anything with less than 50%. That represents more than half of failure. ” .

“I do believe in love and I want it for myself, but right now I’m concentrating on loving myself because the fact is that when you start loving yourself, you attract a higher quality of circumstance, said Lathan. “I want someone who supports my desire to shine, who is not afraid of that, who will be there when the days are over, and who genuinely cares about my life. And I want to help someone in the same way,” she said to the media outlet.

Lathan apparently hasn’t been married, according to a report by AmoMama. But Jesiree Dizon, 39, has two kids from previous relationships: Kaiden, 16, and Charli, 5. Despite keeping their relationship a secret, she and Moore revealed the gender of their newborn child on Instagram on January 9. The couple is having a female child. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore delivered a poetic announcement. “At this moment, my mother is in heaven. As Shemar Moore is about to become a father in real life, I’m going to fulfill one of her dreams on February 8 in honor of the three-year anniversary, declared the SdotW. A. T. star.

Read Also:- Why was Jacquline Nunez shot Killed By her Boyfriend? What Happened?