Who is Huma Abedin? Meet Bradley Cooper’s rumored girlfriend

According to several reports on Thursday, Huma Abedin and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper are dating. They were allegedly set up by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Learn more about the alleged girlfriend of Bradley, who reportedly has ancestry in both India and Pakistan.

According to numerous news reports, Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin. The two guests arrived separately at the Met Gala in May. Huma is a longtime aide to US politician Hillary Clinton. They are said to have been set up by American Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Bradley’s most recent committed union was to supermodel Irina Shayk. Lea De Seine, their 5-year-old daughter, and the two coparent after divorcing in 2019.

Who is Huma Abedin?

Huma, a 45-year-old political assistant, served as Hillary Clinton’s personal adviser during the 2016 presidential campaign. She is a former US senator, secretary of state, and presidential candidate. Rumor has it that Huma currently serves as her chief of staff. Huma’s Instagram bio stated that she was a “lucky mom,” a “grateful Democrat,” a “lover of fiction,” and a “devourer of French fries and ice cream.”. She frequently posts pictures of herself attending events with Hillary.

Huma was born on 28th July, 1976, to a Saudi Arabian immigrant family in Michigan, the United States, and has Indian and Pakistani heritage, according to an article on thealtweb.com. The article said that her predicted total net worth in 2022 will be $4 million. Anthony Weiner, a former US congressman, and Huma were married up until 2016. He is now in prison for sex offences. Jordan Zain Weiner, who was born in 2011, is claimed to be Huma’s son. Huma is also the author of the New York Times bestseller biography Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds. In a recent conversation with People, Huma spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband.

Because he is the father of my child, Anthony will always be a part of my life. In a 2021 interview, Huma said, “I want to ensure that he’s healthy, that our relationship is healthy, and that our son sees model behavior that is healthy for him. Under a following 2021 interview with The Cut, Huma talked about how tough it was to break up with Anthony and admitted that, looking back, she was “in great trauma” at the time of their breakup.

In a recent piece published by Page Six, Huma and Bradley, both 47, were said to have been dating for a while. They were reportedly acquainted by their mutual acquaintance Anna Wintour. It is unknown when or when Bradley and Huma’s relationship formally began, however, they both attended the 2022 Met Gala in May, which Anna co-chaired. The current film Bradley is producing and directing is called Maestro.

Read Also – 5 dead after a man shoots and kills his wife, three children, and himself: Police