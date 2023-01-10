What is Lynette Hardaway Cause of Death? Everything You Need To Know

Lynette Hardaway, part of the pro-Trump commentary duet Diamond and Silk, died on January 9, 2023. Let’s look at how Lynette Hardaway died and her cause of death in greater detail.

How did Lynette Hardaway Die?

Lynette Hardaway, a Diamond and Silk member, died abruptly on Monday. Diamond of Diamond and Silk’s death was announced on her Twitter page, Diamond and Silk, with the caption, “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” Please respect Diamond’s family’s privacy! Hardaway temporarily returned to her show in December, dismissing as “fake news” unsourced web allegations that the outspoken Covid-19 vaccine opponent had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Hardaway wrapped off her season on December 15th.

What is Lynette Hardaway Cause of Death?

Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of Diamond and Silk, died unexpectedly on January 9, 2023. Diamond of Diamond and Silk died abruptly and unexpectedly at her home in North Carolina, with Silk by her side. She was hospitalised in November for an illness, but she was released. However, the exact nature of her ailment was unknown. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,” Trump tweeted. Our lovely Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has died at her home in North Carolina, the state she adored.” “Silk was with her the entire journey and at her death.

There had never been a finer TEAM anywhere or at any time! Diamond’s death was unexpected, most likely because her large and beautiful HEART simply gave out. Our Magnificent Diamond, you will be deeply missed!”

Who is Lynette Hardaway?

During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015, Diamond and Silk rose to prominence. Hardaway and Richardson, sometimes known as “Diamond and Silk” on the right, were prominent African-American supporters of Trump during the 2016 election. Ineitha Lynette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson are Newsmax and FrankSpeech.com hosts and live-stream video bloggers. Lynnette was born in North Carolina in 1972. When they enrolled as Democrats in 2012, they were Democrats. They spoke before the House Judiciary Committee on April 26, 2018, denouncing big tech for social media censorship.

Read Also – Who is Jared Goff engaged to? Who is Jared Goff Girlfriend?