Jerruelle Jazzen Guevara Died in what Way? Manufacturer of Skies Adventure Mod Explains Death

Jerruelle Jazzen Guevara, also known as SkiesAdventureModManufacturer (S.A.M.M. ), died when he was 18. Let’s take a closer look at how S.A.M.M. perished and Jerruelle Jazzen Guevara’s death.

Jerruelle Jazzen Guevara Died in what Way?

SkiesAdventureModManufacturer (S.A.M.M. ), Skies Adventure’s youthful video gamer, died on January 9, 2023. Jai reported his death on the Skies Adventure Facebook page, writing,

Cause of Death for Jeruelle Jazzen Guevara:

Guevara, nicknamed SAMM, died when he was 18 years old. “On behalf of BUSSID PH MODS, this is to notify you that Jerruelle Jazzen Guevara, also known as “Skies Adventure Mod Manufacturer,” died away on January 9, 2023,” Busted PH MODS said on social media. “S.A.M.M. was 18 at the time.” “He was a fantastic modder and a kind friend to everybody. He joined our team in 2020 and has made several contributions to the gaming industry, especially in BUSSID. S.A.A.M was the one who made his modifications enterable and customised the animations on the compartments and engine bay, establishing it as one of the most significant successes in the Philippine BUSSID mod business. Let us all pray for his soul’s peace. “I shall miss your BUSSID PH MODS team.” “Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord, and let Your permanent light shine upon them. May his spirit rest in peace through God’s grace.”

Jerruelle Jazzen Guevara Tributes:

Elben Gutierrez said on Facebook,

SIR Jerruelle, REST IN PEACE. SIR, SKIES ADVENTURE, WE MISS YOU. MOD LIVES IN MY HEART.

According to a Pinoy African Bus Driver,

You will be greatly missed. If I’m right, I modified my A-8030. Friendships are fading. I’ll see you when I see you, friend.

Josiah Eon wrote on Facebook,

The story of the Skye trip is a memory. Sky adventure, rest in peace.

Earl Cauan added,

Sincere condolences, po. I’m expecting someone to look after this page and his assets.

