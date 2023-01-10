Isaiah Osugo, Retired Commissioner General, Death at 67

Isaiah Osugo is a retired commissioner general of Kenyan prisons, and he certainly has been a very successful individual in the Kenyan police industry. During his overall life, he has had a very good impact on his police career. Recently, on the 9th of January 2023, he died at 7:00 p.m. when he was 67. It is stated that he was certainly going under treatment for cancer in the Nairobi hospital, and he was going through the disease for a very long time and certainly died at the age of 67. He was a very good individual and one of the best individuals in the criminal investigation department of Kenya.

Isaiah Osugo Death Details

Isaiah Osugo died on the 9th of January 2023 when he was 67 years old, and certainly, there was news available that he had been battling cancer for a very long time. He was also under growing treatment for cancer in the hospital of Nairobi, and certainly, his condition was deteriorating for a long time. He has been a very successful individual in the Kenyan police industry. Also, he has impacted the criminal investigation department as he has been very famous in the entire department. After his retirement, he went on to get the disease of cancer. He also started his treatment and looked forward to gaining treatment across the entire world and also wanted to have treatment in India, but nothing worked for him.

Cause of Death of Isaiah Osugo

Isaiah Osugo died on the 9th of January 2023 at 7:00 p.m. when he was 67 years old, and the exact reason for the death was cancer. He certainly had the disease of cancer for a very long time after he retired from the Kenya police. As he started his treatment, there was no particular cure available for him as he was in a very bad stage. Certainly, the doctors already stated that it was impossible for him to survive for a very long time and that he would die after a certain period. He was a very good individual and a very successful personality of the Kenya police. Certainly, he was very good at his job, so the death of such an individual made it very sad.

Work as Commissioner General of Isaiah Osugo

Isaiah Osugo retired as the leading commissioner general of Kenyan prisons. He was very famous for his job in the Kenya police as he was a very decent individual in the Kenya prison indeed. He was directly appointed as the Commissioner General of the Kenyan prisons in 2008 by the President of Kenya at that period. When he was appointed the Commissioner General of Kenya present, he was working as a lead chief of the criminal investigation department. As the Commissioner general retired, that situation certainly went on to get job, and his entire tenure as a commissioner general ended on the 19th of March 2019, and he certainly retired from his job.

Tribute and Obituary

Isaiah Osugo was a very decent personality in the job which he did and received a lot of recognition from his colleagues in the situation when he was working in the criminal investigation department as a chief officer a very decent individual, and apart from that when he also got the Commissioner general job he certainly did a very excellent job in that scenario and also received a lot of success from his colleagues. When he died, he received a lot of tribute from his colleagues as he was a decent individual. His work certainly kept getting recognized for his job, and as he was a decent individual, Death made it very sad for other people.

Read Also:- Is Emma Thompson still married to? How many husbands has Emma Thompson?