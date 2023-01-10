Is Osher Gunsberg married? Who is Osher’s wife?

Osher Gunsberg is a television Presenter, Radio presenter, and Journalist. Osher Gunsberg is well-recognzied as the host of The Bachelorette Australia, The Bachelor Australia, and Bachelor in Paradise Australia reality tv shows. Osher Gunsberg has been the narrator of the factual TV series “Bondi Rescue” and the host of “The Masked Singer Australia” music talent show.

Usher Gunsberg has also hosted Australian Idol, Channel [V] radio shows and the shows Live to Dance, The Hot Hits and Take 40 Australia on CBS. Osher has also been the narrator of the “Recruits” factual television program. Osher Gunsberg has made his full contribution to “The Project”.

How did Osher get famous?

Osher Gunsberg has become famous for being the host of the reality show “The Bachelor Australia” and a contestant on “Good News Week” season 2 and a regular contributor to “The Project” and hosting Charlie Pickering.

How old is Osher Gunsberg?

Osher Gunsberg’s age is 48 years. Osher Gunsberg’s full name is Andrew Jonas Günsberg. Osher Gunsberg was born in London, England to Birutė Mikužytė and Michael Günsberg. Osher’s birth date is 29 March 1974. Osher Gunsberg’s zodiac sign is Aries. Osher Gunsberg did his studies at St Joseph’s College and Gregory Terrace. Osher Gunsberg’s nationality is Australian and British.

Who is Osher Gunsberg’s wife?

Osher Gunsberg married twice. Osher Gunsberg married for the first time in 2008. The name of Osher Gunsberg’s first wife is Noa Tishby. She is an Israeli actress and producer. But on December 27, 2011, Osher announced on Twitter that she was married to Noah Tishby. Osher and Noah Tishbi were divorced that same year.

After this, in December 2016, Osher Gunsberg married Audrey Griffen. Audrey Griffen, wife of Osher Gunsberg, right now. She is a freelance makeup artist. Osher and Audrey met while filming “The Bachelor Australia”, where Audrey Griffen worked as a make-up artist. Osher and Audrey Griffen’s son, Wolfgang ‘Wolfi’ Günsberg, in August 2019. Osher Gunsberg also has a child whose name is not available.

How much is Osher Gunsberg’s Net Worth?

Osher Gunsberg is a famous Radio and television presenter and journalist. Osher Gunsberg has earned most of his income as a television presenter. Apart from this, Osher also earns his income as a journalist and radio presenter. As per the sources, Osher Gunsberg’s net worth of Osher Gunsberg is around $12 million. Osher has a big house. Osher Gunsberg is also an obsession with cars, and he has some expensive cars as well. Osher Gunsberg is living his life in luxury.

