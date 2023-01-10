How did Francis Kiambi Matanka die? The Businessman And Politician Is No More

Francis Kiambi Matanka, a well-known Tharaka-Nithi County businessman and politician, has died. In detail, let’s look at how Francis Kiambi Matanka died and what caused his death.

How did Francis Kiambi Matanka die?

Francis Kiambi Kiriiro, a well-known politician and businessman from Tharaka Nithi County, is said to have died. Matanka, the founder and managing director of Patialla Distillers, died mysteriously. His decomposing body was discovered in a Nairobi residence. Muthomi Njuki, the Tharaka Nithi County Governor, confirmed the mogul’s death and led his administration and the entire Tharaka Nithi fraternity in expressing their sorrow. Muthomi saw Matanka as a forward-thinking individual with a social heart, with whom no one could meet without learning anything.

What is Francis Kiambi Matanka Cause of Death?

The death of Francis Kiambi Matanka has left the community in mourning. Matanka’s lifeless body was discovered at his Nairobi house early that morning on January 9. The late Kiambi was found dead in his bedroom after a brief dispute with his wife, Mary Waigwe Muthoni, about an Sh2 billion debt that he wanted her to guarantee. Ms Waigwe Muthini informed police that she and her husband returned home together around midnight after spending some time at an entertainment venue. The couple allegedly fought when the woman refused to be her husband’s guarantor for an Sh2 billion loan he was seeking.

They proceeded to separate bedrooms to sleep after their disagreement, but the 50-year-old politician-turned-businessman was subsequently discovered dead with vomit on his nightstand. Kiambi’s body was taken to Lee Funeral Home while police began investigating. According to reports, police are currently investigating the matter.

2017 Accident:

After being injured during a rally sponsored by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta, the deceased was hospitalised in 2017 while running for the Tharaka Nithi senate seat. The politician was rushed to Chuka Boys High School after the Uhuru rally to board his chopper. According to reports, the rider suddenly engaged the brakes to avoid a devastating head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. Matanka was thrown from the pillion and sustained severe knee injuries. He was brought to a Nairobi hospital and eventually admitted.

Who is Francis Kiambi Matanka?

Matanka was a successful businessman and politician, running for the Tharaka Nithi Senate seat in 2017 but losing to the current CS Interior Kithure Kindiki. Matanka has been in business ever since his abrupt exit. Kiambi campaigned unsuccessfully for Senator Tharaka Nithi County in 2017. Terra Craft Limited was previously accused of engaging in runaway entrepreneurship. According to the Auditor General’s Report, Terra Craft received a whopping Sh78 million payment despite providing no goods or services and performing nothing. The Ministry of Sports provided the funding, and the current PS specifically sanctioned these questionable payments.

