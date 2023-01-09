Who is Adam Rich Wife? Everything You Need To Know Adam Rich

The death of the Eight Is Enough star has drawn the attention of admirers to his married life and family. Adam Rich was an American actor known for his unusual features as a child actor, including his pageboy hairdo. Adam, an actor who rose to prominence as a child for his portrayal of Nicholas, the youngest Bradford family member, “Eight Is Enough,” died at 54. Adam temporarily returned to television in 2003, when he appeared as a cameo in David Spade’s film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star and as Crocodile Dundee on Reel Comedy.

Who is Adam Rich Wife?

Adam was single. There is no information about his wife in the public domain. Rich died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, citing his relatives. However, the cause of his death was revealed in the media. Before his death, the Eight Is Enough star was arrested in 2002 for driving while intoxicated; to keep his sobriety, he went through drug rehabilitation. There was a media hoax that Adam was murdered in 1996; the story was written in the San Francisco magazine Might with Rich’s agreement. According to the Mirror, Adam was tormented by drug usage from a young age, having smoked marijuana for the first time at 14. Later, he dropped out of school and nearly died from a valium overdose.

Adam struggled with substance misuse and was arrested in 1991 after destroying a drugstore window to buy narcotics, according to TMZ. Dick Van Patten, his “Eight Is Enough” dad, bailed him out.

Personal Life of Adam Rich:

A family member verified that the former child star died on January 7, 2023, at 54, at his residence in the LA region. Adam was born on October 12, 1968, and spent his childhood in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, with his parents and younger brother. Adam attended Chatsworth High School as a child and was taught Drama, which introduced Kevin Spacey and Val Kilmer. According to sources, his father was a mechanic, and his mother, Francine Rich, was a housekeeper. He has a brother named Wayne as well.

What Will Adam Rich’s Net Worth Be in 2023?

Adam Rich’s net worth is expected to be approximately $ 500 thousand as of 2023. The Eight Is Enough is most known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the television series The Six Million Dollar Man. He also appears in episodes of The Love Boat, 3-2-1 Contact, St. Elsewhere, Silver Spoons, Small Wonder, and Baywatch. Adam got three Young Artist Awards as a young known child artist. Following Eight Is Enough, the actor appeared in the ABC television series Code Red in 1981 and the CBS sitcom Gun Shy in 1982.

