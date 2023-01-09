Wendy Duan found dead in the backyard

After an incident of domestic violence, an Alief ISD teacher was found dead in her garden, according to police. Let’s find out what happened to Wendy Duan and her cause of death in detail.

What happened to Wendy Duan?

According to police, an Alief ISD teacher died on Saturday evening as a result of domestic violence. Officers from the Sugar Land Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the New Territory neighbourhood at 9:50 p.m. due to allegations of a gunshot.. Tony Thomas, a neighbor, described hearing four different shots out of the blue. “It was extremely scary at the time, so I dropped everything I was doing and walked away,” Thomas said.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times in the backyard. Police eventually identified the woman as Wendy Duan, an elementary school teacher at Alief ISD.

Police investigation

Another neighbour, Sandy Thomas, recalled: “We chatted and she told me she’s a teacher, so she doesn’t talk to each other much, but she seemed like a good girl; we used to see each other from time to time.

Detectives have named a man as a suspect and believe the shooting is linked to domestic violence. Additionally, police said they have identified a suspect, but he is not currently in custody. According to Alief ISD, Duan has been employed by the district as a teacher aide since 2017 and commented:

“We are devastated to learn of the unfortunate death of Wendy Duan, an employee of Alief ISD. Her family is in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Family and domestic abuse cases have been rising alarmingly in Houston. Since they are afraid, powerless, or humiliated, victims frequently endure their suffering in quiet. Here are some discrete methods for getting assistance if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse.

For victims of domestic abuse, the Houston Area Women’s Center offers a 24-hour hotline at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

A 24-hour phone number for the Family Time Crisis Center is 281-446-2615. Call 1-800-799-SAFE for the National Domestic Violence Hotline (7233). Send START to 88788 to text a crisis line.

