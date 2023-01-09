Ray Rice, a Scottsburg Radio Station Owner, Dies

Ray Rice, the proprietor of a Mexican radio station in Scottsburg, has died in the hospital. His family had appealed a few days before to bring him home after he had suffered from an emergency. Ray Rice, the owner of the Scottsburg radio station, died today after a stroke on vacation and being medically evacuated from Mexico to a Texas hospital. The owner of a radio station in southern Indiana died Sunday night after a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice’s daughter, Amy Nichols, alleges her father died at 7:30 p.m.

What is Ray Rice Cause of Death?

Rice first had a stroke while sailing with Virgin Voyages in the Caribbean. He had to wait five hours to transfer to a hospital in Playa del Carmen. As a result of the stroke, Rice was paralysed and unable to speak or move. Ray Rice’s cause of death was thus determined to be complications from a stroke. He returned to the United States earlier this week and was sent to McAllen Hospital in Texas, which is close to the border. As their next step, they would bring him to a hospital in Louisville.

Rice, the owner of 105.3 Scottsburg, has coordinated the “We Care” Christmas fundraiser for the past 30 years, which supplies coats and other winter essentials to poor local schools. The family first set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his return to the United States. Donate now by clicking here.

What Happened to Ray Rice?

A southern Indiana radio station owner is fighting for his life in Mexico, and his family is desperately seeking to restore him to the United States. Ray was recently on vacation on a Caribbean cruise ship when he developed high blood sugar, became infected with COVID, had a stroke, and contracted pneumonia. He was sent to a hospital 5 hours away in Mexico when the cruise ship docked.

However, his daughter has faced tremendous challenges in admitting him to a hospital in the United States after Ray Rice suffered a stroke while on a cruise, which turned his trip into a nightmare. “He’s stuck in Mexico,” his daughter Amy Nichols said, “and we don’t know how to get him back.” Nichols had no idea she’d be attempting to arrange for her father’s medical evacuation from Mexico in early 2023.

His Family Begs Him to Return Home:

Rice’s family has been unable to discover a hospital in the United States that will accept him. Ray Rice, a radio broadcaster, is in Scottsburg with his family. According to Nichols, it has never been a problem, but it is today. “As a result, none of the hospitals we’ve contacted will admit him. They assert that they are at capacity.” Nichols would be required to submit a $250,000 upfront deposit at one American hospital, which she cannot afford. But, most importantly, Nichols said, “He’s my father, and all I want is for him to come home.” They are now asking for prayers as well as financial support.

Who is Ray Rice?

Ray Rice is the owner of I105.3 FM, the director of We Care in Scottsburg, Indiana, and the infamous Chicken Man with the Scottsburg Band of Warriors. WMPI is a country music radio station (105.3 FM). The station is licenced in Scottsburg, Indiana, and serves the Louisville, Kentucky, area. DR Rice Broadcasting, Inc presently own the station. He is a great friend, father, grandfather, and son. Rice owns Scottsburg’s 105.3 FM and has managed the “We Care” Christmas drive, which supplies coats and other winter essentials to poor local schools. His family is already working with Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun’s offices and the American embassy in Mexico.

