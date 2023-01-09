Pastor Jack Hayford Died in What Manner? He Died at the Age of 88, and the Cause of Death was Revealed.

Pastor Jack Hayford, the founder and emeritus chancellor of The King’s University and Seminary (TKU), died. Let’s take a closer look at how Pastor died and Pastor Jack Hayford’s cause of death.

Pastor Jack Hayford, who was He?

The Church on the Way in Van Nuys, California, was founded by Pastor Jack Hayford. He created and served as chancellor of The King’s University in Southlake, Texas. From 2004 until 2009, he served as the head of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. He also composed over 500 hymns and choruses, including the well-known and often played “Majesty,” and wrote over 50 books. But, after more than three decades of service to The Church on the Way, he was unquestionably best known as “Pastor Jack.”

What Happened to Jack Hayford?

Pastor Jack Hayford died on January 8, 2023, at 88. The ministries of Jack Hayford announced his death. “Early this morning, my good friend Pastor Jack Hayford went home to be with Jesus,” said his buddy, Pastor Robert Morris, in a statement. He was 88 years old, a preacher, teacher, servant, and God’s man. He was my mentor and spiritual father, and I am eternally thankful for his impact on my life.”

On March 8, 2017, Hayford’s 83-year-old wife of more than 60 years, Anna, passed away from pancreatic cancer. He and Anna have four children: Rebecca, Jack III, Mark, and Christina. Valarie, his second wife, married him in 2018. Randy Remington, the current president of ICFG, says in tribute to Hayford, “Pastor Jack was a Kingdom ambassador whose impact crossed denominational, generational, and worldwide borders. In his personal life, Jack modelled Spirit-filled worship, ardent intercessory prayer, and biblical preaching that exposed Jesus. He actually lived the life he wanted others to join.”

“Pastor Jack led a life committed to Jesus that he never wavered or deviated from,” he continues. “Through his Pastor’s Schools and conferences, thousands of pastors discovered encouragement, inspiration, and lifetime ministry ideas. His works, melodies, and lessons will inspire and guide future generations.” It was an honour to have his companionship and voice in my life as a Foursquare Pastor. “He spoke yearly for over 50 years at the church I pastored in Beaverton, Oregon. Times spent with him will be remembered and treasured for the rest of my life. ‘we retired his jersey’ in our Foursquare family. “Jack Hayford will never be replaced,” Remington adds.

Pastor Jack Hayford Died as a Result of the Following Causes:

According to his family, Pastor Jack Hayford died quietly in his sleep early on a Sunday morning. Jack Hayford died of natural causes. Hayford, born on June 25, 1934, had an illness that may have killed him but was miraculously healed. When polio hit him later, church leaders anointed him and prayed for his cure. God rescued him again. “Contrary to popular belief, God is not cheap when it comes to healings and miracles,” Hayford remarked. “Wonderful acts usually accompany the proclamation of truth in Jesus’ name.”

Read Also – Who is Antonio Armstrong JR? Who is Antonio Armstrong JR girlfriend?