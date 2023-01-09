How did Victoria Lee Die? What is Victoria Lee Cause of Death?

Victoria Lee, America’s rising mixed martial arts fighter at a young age passed away leaving in shock to all her fans and family members. Victoria Lee nicknamed ” the prodigy” took her last breath on December 26, 2022. Victoria’s death at such a young age of 18, is a great loss to the community. The rising star’s death news was announced by her family members on Instagram.

Angela Lee, one of Victoria Lee’s sisters posted a picture of Victoria on her Instagram handle with a caption written: “On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through…It is incredibly difficult to say this…Our Victoria passed away,”

She added: “Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter, and the best godman/aunty to Ava and Alia,” Angela Lee wrote.

Angela Lee also requested people respect the family’s privacy in this difficult time.

Team ONE Championship also share the devastating news on Twitter, writing: “The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolence to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

“The Prodigy” Cause of Death

So far no statement has been made public by her representative or any of her family members regarding the cause of her death. Media personalities are attempting to get in touch with her family members to disclose the reason for her demise. We will update you as early as we get sufficient details about her demise.

Who was Victoria Lee? The Emerging MMA Star

Victoria Lee nicknamed ” The Prodigy” was born and raised in Hawaii. She was born to her father Ken Lee and mother Jewelz Lee. Her father is a Chinese Singaporean while her mother is a Korean-born Canadian. Victoria was a junior world champion of Pankration, a form of ancient Greek wrestling. Angela Lee, Victoria’s sister is also an MMA fighter and the ONE Championship atomweight champion, while her brother Christian Lee is the lightweight champion. She made her first fight on February 26, 2021, and defeated Srisan in the second round. The same year made her second fight against Wang Luping in the ONE Championship. On September 24, 2021, she defeated Victoria Souza at ONE Championship and won the bout in the second round via ground and pound. Victoria is considered to be America’s rising MMA star because of her skyrocketing career.

Tributes Paid for Victoria Lee

Following her unexpected and tragic demise tributes poured on social media. People in a large number are paying tribute to her. May her divine soul rest in peace forever.

ONE Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong paid tribute to Lee: “I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee’s passing,” Sityodtong said in a Facebook post.

“I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being,” he added. “I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that.”

“Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind,” Sityodtong continued.”She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was.”

“May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you,” he wrote.

Renowned MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani wrote: “An unspeakable tragedy. May she rest in peace.”

