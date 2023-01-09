How did Kevin Lemons die? What led to the death of Atlanta gospel artist?

Kevin Lemons an Atlanta native and gospel singer passed away at 44. The singer formed Higher Calling in 1996 which eventually turned into a hundred members ensemble from both metro Atlanta and the United States. Lemons’ death was confirmed by his representative on social media.

His family also announces his death news on Instagram in a statement written: “It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of our Founder – Kevin Lemons. Please keep his wife Tiunna, Family and Higher Calling lifted in prayer as we all process this sudden loss. Thank you all for the outpouring of love already shown. We are so appreciative and grateful for each of you!”

Bishop Hezekiah, Lemon’s companion paid tribute: “Kevin Lemons was one of the kindest, most humble artists that I know, even though his gift and talents were enormous. His love for God seasoned everything that he did, and his palpable love for people was an extension of that. Kevin Lemons was just a beautiful human being and he will be sorely missed.”

Kevin Lemon Cause of Death

Kevin at the time of his death was 44. The statement announcing Kevin’s death did not reveal any information about the cause of his death. We thus did not know the circumstances or the diseases which led to Kevin’s death. Media personalities are trying to keep in touch with his family members to unveil the reason for his demise. We will update you soon as soon as we get any additional information regarding his death.

Who was Gospel Artist Kevin Lemon?

The gospel artist was born and raised in Atlanta and started his gospel singing in 1996 by creating a small group called Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling. The singer grew up in the environment which surrounds gospel music for over 25 years as his father was a renowned Atlanta choir director, his mother was a lead vocalist and his grandmother founded the Atlanta Masonic Choir in 1942. Lemon also followed the musical tradition of his family and made his name in Atlanta.

According to Kevin’s website the first CD released by the group was “Destined for Greatness” and “Declaration” the second album of Higher Calling ranked no. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts from its release in 2013. Kevin was the choir director for Sunday Best and How Sweet the Sound and was also the vocal director for Come Sunday in 2018.

Net Worth of Kevin Lemon at the time of his Death

As per the reports, Kevin’s annual income as a singer is about $ 500. The choir director estimated net worth for the current year is estimated to be $ 1 to $ 5 million.

