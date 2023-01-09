Does Ashley Park have a boyfriend? Is Ashley Park Dating Benjamin Tyler Cook?

Ashley Park is a professional American actress. She is also a dancer and singer. Ashley is best known for her role as Mindy Chen in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris”, for which Ashley was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award. Ashley also worked in theatre plays, including MwE in Ars Nova’s KPOP Off-Broadway and Tuptim in the Broadway revival of The King and I.

What is the age of Ashley Park?

Ashley Park’s full name is Ashley Jini Park. Ashley Park’s age is 31 years as of 2022. Ashley Park’s birth date is June 6, 1991, and her birthplace is Glendale, California, U.S. Ashley grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ashley did her school at Interlochen Summer Arts Camp and then Pioneer High School. Ashley graduated from the University of Michigan.

What ethnicity is Ashley Park?

Ashley Park was born in Glendale, California, to Sara Park and Andrew Park. Ashley Park has a sister whose name is Audrey Park. Ashley also has a cousin whose name is Justin H. Min. He is an American actor. Ashley Park is of Korean descent.

Who is Ashley Park Boyfriend?

Ashley Park’s fans are excited to know about her personal life. Fans Want To Know Is Ashley Park In A Relationship? Who is Ashley Park’s boyfriend?

There is no information on Ashley Park’s boyfriend. It looks like Ashley Park is single right now. According to sources, In 2019, Ashley Park was said to be dating Benjamin Tyler Cook of Side Story. But after this, There was no response from both. Tyler Cook and Ashley co-starred in “Mean Girls” in 2018.

What are the upcoming projects of Ashley Park?

In 2023, Ashley Park will be seen in the “Untitled Adele Lim film” and “Beef” as Naomi upcoming series. Ashley Park began her acting career with the “Miss Saigon” theatre plays as Yvonne/Ensemble. In 2012, Ashley made her film debut with the “Charlene Kaye: Human” as Statue. In 2014, Ashley made her television debut with the “My Dirty Little Secret” series. In 2022, Ashley appeared in the “Mr. Malcolm’s List” film as Gertie Covington and “Emily in Paris” series as Mindy Chen and the “Girls5eva” series as Ashley.

Ashley Park acted in many movies, tv series, and theatre plays, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George, Lady in the Dark, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Ratatouille the Musical, The V Card, Are You Joking?, Nightcap, Tales of the City, Saturday Night Live, Untitled ABC Project, and more.

