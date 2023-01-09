Ana’s Husband Was Arrested For Misleading Investigation about Ana Walshe Missing

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, the spouse of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset lady who went missing on New Year’s Day, was arrested on Sunday. What we now know about Ana Walshe, the disappeared mother from Cohasset. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arrested and charged with deceiving officials.

What do the Officials Say?

The DA’s office stated that as police completed their investigation, they had probable cause to think Brian Walshe misled investigators. Brian Walshe is scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in 2021 to duping a Los Angeles bidder out of $80,000 by selling two phoney Andy Warhol paintings. Ana Walshe was reported missing on January 4, three days after a family member last saw her. Brian Walshe told police that he was sleeping when his wife awoke and left the house at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. According to investigators, she intended to take a ride share to Logan Airport before flying to Washington, D.C. Ana Walshe commutes between the two cities daily and owns a property in Washington.

The investigation is On:

The ground search for missing Cohasset’s mother was called off after two days, but police went to her home off Route 3A on Sunday to continue their investigation. According to I-Team sources, police were carrying out a search warrant at the residence. According to sources, the couple’s children are in state custody. Investigators were seen hauling boxes of evidence from the premises while others held shovels. At a press conference on Friday, Police Chief William Quigley stated that there has been “no electronic footprint” of Walshe since January 1.

What does the Witness Say?

That was when Walshe left her house around 4 a.m. to take a ride share to Logan Airport for a flight to National Airport in Washington. According to the chief, who added that Walshe was probably called to a work emergency in D.C., Police claimed they were unable to establish Walshe ever used a ride-sharing service. Walshe went missing on Wednesday. Detectives returned to D.C. on Sunday for relevant evidence.

