Adriaan Vlok Died in What Way? The Previous Minister of Law Stated the Reason for Death.

Adriaan Vlok, apartheid’s minister of law and order and penal services, died. Let’s take a closer look at Adriaan Vlok’s death and cause.

Adriaan Vlok Died in What Way?

Adriaan Vlok, a former apartheid minister of law and order, died early on January 8, 2023. According to the family’s spokesperson, Peet Bothma, Vlok, 85, was taken to the Unitas Hospital in Centurion.

Adriaan Vlok Died as a Result of the Following Causes:

The death of Adriaan Vlok has left the community in mourning. Adriaan Vlok died after a brief illness, according to a statement from the family’s spokesperson Peet Bothma. We seek to contact Adriaan Vlok’s friends and family to discover more about his demise. This section will be updated as soon as new information on the tragedy that brought many people to tears becomes available.

Adriaan Vlok, Who was He?

Adriaan Johannes Vlok was a former South African politician. He was South Africa’s Minister of Law and Order from 1986 to 1991, during the latter years of apartheid. During this period, the South African government planned and carried out severe repressive measures in response to the country’s growing political unrest and opposition, including using hit squads to bomb and assassinate anti-apartheid activists through the State Security Council, of which Vlok was a member.

Career:

Vlok started his work as a magistrate for the Department of Justice in Keimoes and Upington. In 1959, he joined the National Party. While pursuing an attorney’s certificate at the University of Pretoria from 1959 to 1966, Vlok worked in Pretoria as an undersecretary for the Department of Justice. Following that, he was named private secretary to B. J. Vorster, South Africa’s assistant prime minister. Before entering politics, he left the Department of Justice in 1970 to work for a court communications service. He won a seat on the city council of Verwoerdburg (now Centurion) in 1972 and was chosen to represent the region in the national parliament in 1974.

He was named deputy minister of defence in September 1984. A few months later, at the beginning of 1985, he was also given the deputy minister of law and order position. While acting as deputy minister of law and order, he supervised the repression and detention of around 30,000 people. As Minister of Law and Order in 1988, he oversaw the limitation of 17 anti-apartheid organisations. When talks about abolishing apartheid started in 1990, Vlok’s position as minister created debate since the African National Congress urged him to be sacked.

Amnesty and Apologies From The TRC:

When the COSATU and South African Council of Churches were assaulted, only Vlok from the cabinet admitted responsibility. Vlok was given amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1999. Vlok issued public apologies in the middle of 2006 for acts he had not disclosed to the TRC and for which he may have been punished. Washing Frank Chikane’s feet was a brave act on his part. Vlok attempted to kill Chikane, the South African Council of Churches secretary-general.

He then washed the “Mamelodi 10,” a group of anti-apartheid activists lured to their deaths by a police informant. The “Mamelodi ten” were ten widows and mothers. His change of heart regarding his involvement in apartheid and his desire for forgiveness is attributed to his conversion to Christianity, which took place before he formally apologised for his activities as Minister of Law and Order.

Read Also – Who is Antonio Armstrong JR? Who is Antonio Armstrong JR girlfriend?