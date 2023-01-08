Race car driver Sam Fenech killed in crash at Queensland raceway

Following a terrible collision during a race in Queensland, a driver has passed away. Sam Fenech is renowned for flipping his car during a drag race on Saturday about 7 p.m. AEST in front of a stunned audience.

Regarding the occurrence during New Year Nitro Blasts, one Facebook user said, “Still shaken from what I just watched.” An online video shows the car soaring into the air before crashing into a camera tower beside the runway, killing Fenech and injuring a cameraman.

The cameraman was transferred to Princess Alexandra Hospital, where non-life-threatening injuries are being attended to. The incident is being investigated by Queensland Police, who are requesting that people avoid the Champions Way area since there may be delays in traffic.

“It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Fabietti Racing Doorslammer driver Sam Fenech has succumbed to injuries sustained in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and has passed away this evening,” confirmed a communicated around 8:40 PM AEST.

“We send our love and support to the Fenech family and the entire Fabietti Racing team. “The crash is being investigated by QLD Police and other authorities and as such there will be no further public comment.”

The International Hot Rod Association Australia (IHRAA) reiterated similar views in a statement posted to its social media pages minutes later.

It didn’t take long for tributes to the beloved pilot to arrive online. “Drag Racing has lost a wonderful man and brought honor to the ACDelco Slammer Drag Racing Team,” one person wrote in a Facebook tribute alongside one of the last photos taken of Fenech on Saturday. “Life is so short, give your family an extra hug tonight. “Your family, Maurice and the crew, we are so sorry. Nothing said can ever heal the pain you are going through, but we all have your back.”

The identical image was posted by another user, who added the caption, “Drag racing has lost a real legend in the sports and automotive sector.” While others praised his talent and devotion. Sam, you have undoubtedly experienced life to the maximum extent possible, according to one commenter. To everyone of your family and friends, I offer my condolences. The loss of a brilliant driver will be felt. We are aware of the dangers and repercussions of the activity we enjoy.

