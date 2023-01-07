Who were Jade Baker-Wright and Andre Johns? Pitcairn Apartment Shooting Explained

On Friday night, two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a Pitcairn apartment, and Allegheny County police are investigating their deaths. Let’s take a closer look at the Pitcairn apartment shoot.

Pitcairn Apartment Shooting Explained:

Allegheny County Police located two people deceased with gunshot wounds inside the Pitcairn flat. The medical examiner’s office confirmed the victims’ identities late Friday night. Jade Baker-Wright, 20, and Andre Johnson, 21, were Pitcairn residents. At 4:35 p.m., officers were summoned to a welfare check at an apartment in the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Officials Statement:

“The call was from a family member who was checking on them and forced her way into the flat,” said Lt. Venerando Costa. Because detectives from the county’s homicide section are still investigating the deaths, no other information has been released. Allegheny County police are investigating the Pitcairn apartment shooting in the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard, what happened, and why the shooting occurred. Police have asked for the public’s aid and for anyone with knowledge to come forward. If you have any information, please call 833-ALL-TIPS. Calls will be accepted anonymously. This is an ongoing narrative.

What Happened at the Incident?

