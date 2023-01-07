Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea, Died From a Heart Attack

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson’s mother, died of a heart attack. Andrea died on Thursday at her Toronto home. On Friday afternoon, TMZ Sports was the first to reveal the news. According to a source, Tristan travelled to Toronto to be with his family, accompanying him to console and guide him through the next several days. According to them, Kardashian was close to Andrea. Tristan Thompson Performs Sweet Dance Video with Daughter True: ‘Anything for My Baby Girl’. Thompson and Kardashian have a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be announced. He is also the father to Theo, a 12-month-old boy with Maralee Nichols, and Prince, a 6-year-old son with former Jordan Craig.

How did Tristan Thompson’s Mother Die?

Andrea suffered a heart attack at home in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday, according to a report published by TMZ on Friday. She was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, but doctors could not resuscitate her. The NBA player, 31, was pictured arriving in Toronto with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, whom he dated intermittently from 2016 to 2021. After coming in from Los Angeles, the reality actress, 38, was pictured exiting a private jet with Tristan.

Tristan Thompson’s Relationship with His Mom:

Tristan had spoken openly about his close relationship with his mother, who encouraged him to pursue a professional career when he graduated from the University of Texas in Austin. “He knew it was time, but he was apprehensive, so I reassured him, ‘No, it is time,'” Andrea told reporters after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted her son in 2011. “‘No, it’s time,’ I told him. You are prepared. You must demonstrate to the entire world that you are prepared.”

Tributes to Tristan Thompson:

“I am grieved by Tristan’s mother, Andrea’s, untimely death. “My thoughts, prayers, and love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn, and Daniel,” Jenner, 67, posted on Instagram on Friday, January 6, amid a carousel of photos of Andrea with the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years. “You were an incredible, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mother and a kind, caring, and fantastic grandmother. You were such a treasure to your family!!! Andrea, I will miss you. I will miss your radiant soul and incredible light. Thank you for always praying for us, pulling us up, and encouraging us. @realtristan13, rest in peace, dear angel.”

