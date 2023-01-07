Police are hunting for a couple; both were missing with their newborn baby near a motorway. The couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, also with their child, were last seen on Thursday at 6.30 PM. After that, In Manchester, their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61.

After leaving the motorway safely, the family walked towards Ancher Lane bridge which liked, with the Highfield and Little Hulton, around three miles south of Bolton town centre, told to Greater Manchester. Ms Martern was wearing a coat of burgundy colour while Mr Gordon was wearing dark clothing; Ms Marten has a southern accent.

According to police officers, they had proper proof to suggest the child was born very recently, but medical professionals had not seen them since birth. Head of public protection at Greater Manchester police, Michaela Kerr, said: “as a mother , i am making a appeal to you; i know this is very tough time four you and you both are feeling scared, but we promise that our number first priorty to your newborn baby safe.”

“As all we know, it’s essential that you, both mother and your baby need medical professionals’ help as soon as possible, so don’t hesitate to contact your nearby hospital or call emergency services.

Currently, the Greater Manchester Police said if anyone has any information, they should get in touch on 999 quoting 2657 05/01/21. People are also contacted through gmp.police.uk. You can share the information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800555111.

