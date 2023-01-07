Jabril Cowart | The New Orleans Police Department arrests a suspect in the murder of a famous Orleans comedian

Jabril Cowart was arrested by the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals from the area of New Orleans and Houston offices on January 5, 2023. Jabril was detained during the current investigation of a homicide on December 23, 2022, at the 700 block of Baronne Street.

Around 4 PM on December 23, NOPD Eighth District officers reached the shooting location. After arrival, officials found many victims suffering from many gunshot injuries. Medical aid arrived quickly while the victim was declared dead on the site. Later on December 28, the victim was identified as 43 years old Brandon Montrell by the Orleans Parish Corner’s Office.

Sherilyn Price, the mother of Montrell, released the statement:

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet. He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives followed a strategy to identify Cowart as the culprit during the investigation. After all necessary inquiries, Detective obtained an arrest warrant for Cowart in charge of second-degree murder.

NOPD VOWS officers took Cowart into custody after being located in Houston, Texas. Houston officers and U.S. Marshal’s New Orleans are also involved in this case and are trying to find the same facts from the Cowart. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Still, the police are investigating the incident, but additional details are unavailable. If anyone has any information about this investigation are, requested to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Marylou Agustin at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

