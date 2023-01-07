Is Alba Baptista in a relationship? Is Actor Chris Evans Dating Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista is a professional Portuguese actress. Recently, actor Chris Evans has officially announced to date Alba Baptista, which is being searched a lot on the Internet. Alba started her career in Portugal with the series “Jardins Probidos” (2014–2015). After this, Alba worked in many Portuguese series and films, including Filha da Lei, A Impostora, Jogo Duplo, and A Criação. Alba Baptista starred as ‘Ava Silva’ in the “Warrior Nun” Netflix series from 2020 to 2022, which marked her English language debut. In 2022, Alba Baptista appeared in the “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” film as Natasha.

I do hope everyone discovering Alba Baptista is going on to watch her critically beloved, fan beloved, incredible TV show currently streaming on @Netflix 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zqDzlRaUvt it has action (Black Widow style) comedy (Marvel style) & is beautiful. AND MY PLEASURE — icameisawifellinlovewithWN (@icameisawiTV) January 7, 2023

How old is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista’s age is 25 years old. Alba’s birth date is 10 July 1997. Alba Baptista was born to a Brazilian engineer father and a Portuguese mother in Lisbon, Portugal. Alba did her school at a German school in Portugal. Alba Baptista’s nationality is Portuguese. Alba Baptista wanted to become an actress since childhood, and Alba fulfilled her dream.

Who is Alba Baptista Boyfriend?

Alba Baptista is an unmarried lady. Alba is in a relationship with her partner. The name of Alba Baptista’s boyfriend is Chris Evans. He is also an actor. Chris Evans has recently made an official announcement about his relationship with Alba Baptista. Alba and Chris were seen together at many events and award shows. Chris Evans has also worked in many movies and TV shows.

What movies has Alba Baptista been in?

Alba Baptista made her acting debut in 2012 with the “Amanhã é um Novo Dia” short film. In 2014, she acted her second film, “Miami” as Raquel. After that, Alba acted in many films, including Leviano, Linhas de Sangue, Flutuar, Equinócio, Summerfest, Imagens Proibidas, Caminhos Magnétykos, Imagens Proibidas, Fatima, Nero, and Patrick.

Alba Baptista also acted in many tv series like A Impostora, Madre Paula, País Irmão, Filha da Lei, Sim, Chef!, País Irmão, and more.

