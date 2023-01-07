Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested by Capitol Police on Jan. 6

The mother of Ashli Babbit, Micki Witthoeft, was arrested during on Capitol riot anniversary according to police. Ashli Babbit was shot on January 6, 2021, during the Capitol riot. According to the U.S. Capital Police 58 years old Witthoeft is being accused of traffic violations; after being taken into custody later, she was released on Friday.

Witthoeft and the group of demonstrators were walking on the street when police asked the group to clear the road said to officials. Police officers made a line to prevent the group from moving further on the road.

Some videos on social media show the police telling the Witthoeft and other group members to get on the side of the road or else they may be arrested. While in another video, Witthoeft put her hands behind her back and was arrested by the police. Police said to the media that the group did not have permission to protest on the Capitol grounds.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Babbitt was shot by a Police officer while the protesters were trying to enter the Speaker’s lobby; later, she died at Washington, D.C. hospital.

After a departmental investigation of the U.S. Capitol Police, they claimed that the police officer’s actions were lawful.

The Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility found the officer’s decision right. They said they “determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury.”

