Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old

In New Jersey, Emerie Rivera, 7 months old, was reported missing. Let’s look at more information about Emerie Rivera and the NJ Amber alert.

What happened to Emerie Rivera?

The Cumberland County child who was abducted is the focus of an Amber Alert from the New Jersey State Police. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old baby who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday.

According to a tweet sent out by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland. Ramon Rivera, the father of the infant, is a “suspect” in the case, according to the office.

A picture of Emerie was found by New Jersey.

A picture of the young girl, who has brown hair and eyes, was released by the New Jersey State Police. According to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen sporting a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pair of pants.

A bronze Acura MDX with the New Jersey license plate H79NSN was reported missing, and the office urged people to be vigilant.

The father—is he the main suspect?

The police took pictures of Emerie. Her father was the last person to see her. Her father Ramon 22 is believed to have abducted her as a result. Police have put out an Amber Alert and are looking for the kidnapped child.

More than anyone else, her mother is obviously concerned. The youngster must arrive home without incident. It’s also been made public who the girl child is. Anyone with the knowledge can reach out to the helpless family and offer their assistance.

Ramon Rivera Jr., 22, is the suspect according to the police. He is described as being 140 pounds, 5’7″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. A bronze 2013 Acura with the New Jersey license plate H79-NSN is wanted by the police.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information on the case do so immediately. Call 911 if you see them or the car, according to the police.

So what is an Amber Alert?

To request assistance in locating kidnapped children, a child abduction alert system will issue an Amber Alert, also known as an AMBER Alert or a child abduction emergency alert (SAME code: CAE). The approach was developed in the US.

AMBER, an acronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. Amber Rene Hagerman, a teenager who was abducted and later discovered dead in 1996, served as its inspiration.

Alternative names for the regional alert included “Levi’s Call”[4] (in honor of Levi Frady), “Maile Amber Alert” (in honor of Maile Gilbert), “Morgan Nick Amber Alert” (in honor of Morgan Nick), and “Rachael Alert” (in honor of Rachel Alert) (in honor of Rachael Runyan).

In order to reach a wider audience, AMBER Alert has partnered with Google, Bing, and Facebook. As a result, AMBER Alerts are now automatically displayed when users search for or use map features on Google or Bing.

If users of Google Child Alert (also known as Google AMBER Alert in some countries) search for relevant information in a specific area where a child has recently been abducted and an alert has been issued, they will notice an AMBER Alert.

Amber Alert was terminated. Safety was found for Emerie Rivera. There will be no more Amber Alerts. I appreciate your assistance.

Read Also – Immy Nunn Cause of death: Who was Immy Nunn?