Who is Tara Setmayer’s Husband – Marcelle Love? Know Her Personal Life

Tara Setmayer is an American ex CNN political commentator, former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill, and contributor to ABC News. Tara is well-recognized for HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and ABC’s The View, ABC’s Good Morning America.

On 9th January 2020 Tara Setmayer was shortlisted as a Harvard Institute of Politics Spring 2020 Resident Fellow. Tara Setmayer joined The Lincoln Project in January 2020 as a senior advisor. In addition, Tara hosted “The Breakdown” live show with Rick Wilson, co-founder of the organization’s streaming channel, LPTV.

Tara Setmayer has been named University of Virginia Center for Politics Resident Scholar for the 2020-21 academic year. Tara narrated Part 3 of the documentary, Dismantling Democracy, with the Center for Politics, which aired nationally on PBS stations in September 2020. Tara is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

How old is Tara Setmayer? What is Tara Setmayer ethnicity?

Tara Setmayer is 47 years old. Tara Setmayer’s birth name is Tara Olivia Setmayer. Her birth date is September 9, 1975, and she was born in New York City, New York, U.S. Tara Setmayer’s parents’ name is Jacquelyn Setmayer. Tara did her school at Paramus High School, New Jersey and Tara graduated from George Washington University (BA).

Tara Setmayer’s father is of Afro-Guatemalan descent, and her mother is of German and Italian descent. Tara Setmayer is mixed hertage. Tara Setmayer’s nationality is American.

Is Tara Setmayer still married?

Tara Setmayer is married. Tara married her boyfriend on 4 September 2013. Tara Setmayer Husband’s name is Marcelle Love. He is the founder and CEO of London Royce Cricket Apparel with its headquarters in Alexandria VA. Tara and Marcelle are living their lives happily ever after. They are still together from the time of their marriage. There is no information about Tara’s children as Tara never shared much information about her children and about her husband.

Know about the commentator career of Tara Setmayer

Early in her career, Tara Setmeyer worked as an ex-research fellow for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), a non-profit organization that seeks to avoid the effects of social policy on America’s inner city and poor. Tara also worked as a political coach for GOPAC.

From 2006 to 2013, Tara served as the Communications Director for Republican Representative Dana Rohrabachermein of California in the US House of Representatives.

In 2017, Tara was hired as a board director for Stand Up Republic, a non-profit organization. Prior to joining ABC, Tara was a CNN political commentator during 2014 to 2016 presidential election cycle. Subsequently, Tara also made appearances on CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront, New Day, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon news analysis shows, and Anderson Cooper 360°.

