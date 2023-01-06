Who is Samaya Anderson? Teenage girl shot and killed in South Jackson.

A 15-year-old girl was killed after being shot at a South Jackson crossroads. Let’s take a closer look at who Samaya Anderson is and why she was shot and killed.

Who is Samaya Anderson?

On Wednesday night in South Jackson, a teenage girl was shot and killed at the intersection of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road intersection. Jackson police responded to complaints shortly before six o’clock in the evening and located a body near the crossroads. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim was later identified as Samaya Anderson, 15. Witnesses said they heard over a dozen gunshots.

What Happened to Her?

One witness, who requested anonymity, stated that she heard gunshots and looked out her window to see a man sprinting westbound on McCluer. He appeared to be shooting at random while running, she claimed. A mob began to form around the woman who had been shot. The shooter then turned around and ran east, firing at the onlookers. According to the witness, the gunman was placed in a car and driven away.

Peoples Reaction:

Mccree Chasity posted, What is wrong with our youth???? This does not sit right with me. My heart goes to her family and the countless families who have lost children to gun violence. Our youth are unconcerned about human life!! You haven’t even reached the pinnacle of your existence to take another. We need to get these kids involved in church and something to do while they are not in school. We need to come together as parents to find a solution. We must save our children!!! This is too much for me. This is too much for her family. Please, Lord, wrap your protective armour around our children! Father God, who is visible and unseen, keep them safe. In Jesus’ name, direct and lead their course! Amen!

Paige, Mag posted. This is my point of view… Okay, we can all see that the enemy and his HELL dogs are taking these children’s life… The devil comes to kill, steal, and destroy… it makes no difference which child is on his list! So, parents, we’re going back to the village. If you are unsure where your child is, ask a neighbour. It’s time to get these young teenagers off the streets and back into the homes of their relatives or grandparents. It’s past time for a change!! I know what it’s like to lose a young adult to a disease at 37. I just don’t understand why these infants are being slaughtered. This is far too much to bear. Where does it end? I’m pleased I asked… when parents become responsible for their teenagers… don’t get me wrong, I know they’ll go out of control. But you’re still in charge of them. Suppose they refuse to listen and obey you. Put them under home arrest… whatever you do, death is eternal until Christ saves them. I’m in pain, and it’s awful for my son. I’m sure I’ll see him again. My entire point is that it sucks to hear about these teenagers dying continually.

