Sir Patrick Hogan, a New Zealand breeder of Thoroughbred racehorses known for his breeding farm, Cambridge Stud, passed away at 83. The icon of Australasian breeding for an extended period suffered from health issues and took his last breath in Waikato Hospital.

Hogan was married to her long-time partner Justine Alice Heath who played a keen role in founding Cambridge Stud. With her determination, the nursery reshaped the bloodstock industry and drew international attention to New Zealand. Hogan and Alice are parents of two daughters and several grandchildren; some are farmers.

Sir Patrick Hogan sold his legendary thoroughbred breeding three years ago to his fellow Listers Brendan and Jo Lindsay, the founders of Sistema. Still, he continued his involvement with the breeding industry. He claimed he had no plans for retirement and would be fully immersed in the breeding industry until he died.

Hogan’s legacy of top-quality breeding horses lives on at Cambridge Stud. The breeding farm was the second-highest vendor at the New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale at Karaka in March, selling 34 yearlings worth $ 6.1 million. The breeding farm Cambridge Stud was established in 1975 and soon became the leading seller for 31 consecutive years at the National Yearling Sales. The breeding farm produced the winners of eight Melbourne Cups, four Cox Plates, and three Caulfield Cups.

Unfortunately, sir, Patrick had no heir to take over Cambridge Stud, so years ago, he feared that the nursery that defined his work would go into foreign ownership. But he got relaxed when he sold Cambridge Stud to Brendan and Jo Lindsay as his pride and joy would remain in New Zealand hands. He still breeds many horses in Cambridge at his Monarch Farm.

Joe Walls, Hogan’s friend and business associate, describes Patrick Hogan’s contribution: “I have been fortunate enough to have known Patrick and Justine for more than 50 years, and my association was more than just a client, salesman one. They have been amazing friends to both Wendy and myself,” Walls said.

“Two such great horses in Sir Tristram and his son Zabeel couldn’t have been placed in better hands. His dedication to the industry, his marketing skills, his flare and his professional fairness put the New Zealand industry and the national sales on the map internationally.”

Marcus Corban, Cambridge Stud general manager, wrote: “For me personally and for so many other people who Patrick mentored it’s a very sad day,”

“He was a great mentor, and to me, he was like a father; he was a perfectionist, a great thinker, he was passionate, so methodical with his matings and everything he did.”

“When I think back on Patrick’s life and what he achieved, that also includes his rock, Mrs H (Lady Justine), who was with him from the very start. It’s a terribly sad time for the family.”

