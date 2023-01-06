Storm Brendan Demmer Obituary: What Caused Storm Brendan Demmer’s Death?

Storm Brendan Demmer, a Heat Transformation Systems employee, died suddenly. Check out how Storm Brendan Demmer died and what’s the reason behind his death.

Family members and close friends are paying tributes on social media

On January 4, Storm Brendan Demmer passed away at the age of twenty-nine. His brother shares the news of his death on Facebook. His Brother Duane Shane Demmer wrote on Facebook

“I don’t know what to say😥💔 I’m lost for words😭😥💔 Got off the phone with dad before he was on his way to visit u an hour later I got a call from dad in tears with a broken heart trying to get the words out of our passing💔😭

We always bumped heads an fought becoz of our differences, but we did have some good times an now it’s living on the memories 😥💔

It’s hard to say but ur in a better place an ull be truly missed an loved forever😥❤

U with Tana now❤😥🙏🏻

Love u always brother Storm Demmer❤😥😭

Some of his close friends also remembered him through social media. One of his friends, StJohn Lombard writes on his Facebook wall

“Storm Demmer, my brother. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were like family to me.

Growing up I shared some of the best times of my life with you. We were inseparable. We racked up some seriously epic memories through the years and I couldn’t have asked for a better best friend and brother to make them with. You were an absolute gem with a heart of gold.

I will miss you my boy. Rest easy now bro ❤

My condolences go out to Jackie Demmer, Duane Shane Demmer and the rest of the family. I’m thinking of you all ❤

Cause of death

The sudden death of the Storm Brendan Demmer left all family inconsolable. Now it is still unknown precisely what thing led to his death. His death is confirmed by the family members, but still, the real reason does not reveal.

More details about Storm Brendan Demmer

Storm Brendan Demmer belongs to East London, South Africa. He completed his schooling at Hudson Park High School. He worked in the Heat Transformation company. He owned a shop named “Growbuddiez” which is used to sell Hydroponics equipment in South Africa.

