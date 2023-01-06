NYC Hospitals Start Moving Sick Babies

Just four days remain before a potential nurses’ strike at several major local hospitals in New York City, and one of the city’s largest hospital systems is already beginning to take drastic action.

However, two more hospitals made agreements with the union on Wednesday night, which might put pressure on the other hospitals to do the same.

Until then, Mount Sinai Health System is begun to divert “a majority” of ambulances from four of its institutions and is sending children from its neonatal critical care units to other hospital systems, according to a message from hospital administration to workers, a copy of which News 4 received.

According to the memo from the leaders of Mount Sinai Hospital, along with Mount Sinai Morningside and West, the majority of the difficulties in the continuing discussions have been resolved, but not all, and that there is a limited amount of time left.

The email details a number of actions and says, “We have no option but to move through with our strike strategy in order to do what is best for our patients.

A separate route will be taken by the ambulances from Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai West, Mount Sinai Morningside, and Mount Sinai Hospital.Only emergency operations will be scheduled at the main facility and Morningside facility, while elective treatments will be postponed.

some patients being transferred. Sadly, this also entails moving NICU infants outside of the Mount Sinai Health System in order to provide them with the care they so desperately require. “.

Discharging “as many patients as appropriate” and moving services to the Morningside campus for emergency care and child psychiatry and the main and West facilities for inpatient care.

More than 50 NICU infants were present as of Thursday morning, a Mount Sinai source told News 4. a little less than the 64-person maximum.

The hospital source goes on to say that although no babies have yet been moved, it doesn’t seem that the parents of these babies have been informed that their children will need to be transferred to another facility.

At certain negotiation tables where hospitals are talking with their respective staffs, there has allegedly been some movement, but not enough to stop a strike just yet, according to nurses.

New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans said that nurses feel abandoned and mistreated by their employers. We arranged for final FaceTime chats so that departing patients may bid farewell to their loved ones while we held their hands.

Seven private hospitals (Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University) are on high alert for a possible strike that might start on January 1 and send already overburdened hospitals into full-on crisis mode with potentially catastrophic consequences for patient care.

Deals were reached at Maimonides and Richmond, according to the union’s statement on Thursday morning, leaving the other five still open.

According to how talks go, there may be no strikes at all, one strike, or as many as seven strikes, depending on how each hospital negotiates with their own nurses.

As Ken Raske of the Greater New York Hospital Association previously told NBC New York, “it could be a huge public health catastrophe.”. He stated that hospital administrators were “extremely nervous.”. “.

Read Also – New Updates About Idaho Killing Suspect Bryan Kohberger