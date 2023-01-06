Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Demise of her Husband Eric Mumford: Cause of Death Explained

Judge Lynn Toler, famously known for her television show Divorce Court announced the death of her husband, Eric Mumford, who died a day before Christmas on Wednesday, January 4 2023. The couple were together for over three decades and experienced highs and lows in the relationship at one point.

Lynn, on Instagram, posted a picture of the duo mentioning his birth and death dates and expressed her grief in a concise note: “I am in a million pieces,” She Further texted about Mumford: “Beautiful man. Inside and out.”

An explanation for the Cause of Death

Lynn, who referred to her husband as ” Big E” while announcing his death, did not mention the cause. Also, no official statement has been made by anyone regarding the reason for his demise. We will update you soon as soon as we get sufficient details.

Judge Lynn Toler and Eric ” Big E” Mumford Relationship Details

The couple met each other in 1986 and, after three years of dating, got married in 1989.

Mumford, at the time of his marriage, was a father of four children from his previous marriage. He then has two more children with Toler. In their 30 years long relationship, the couple experienced marital issues they had previously discussed. Lynn also admitted that their relationship was one-sided, although she added that their marriage blossomed once she began to air her grievances productively.

Everyone’s favourite judge, Eric, 72, passed away, leaving Lynn and his loved ones in a state of grief. As per Lynn, they are facing communication issues resolved when they took a year to evaluate. She then stated: “We no longer act on that right-now feeling without considering long-term consequences,” “We have made a conscious decision to be consciously married.”

In 2017 the author and host wrote: “Once I got past the anger, I started to address my fears and learned how to communicate effectively, “He followed suit because he saw that I had changed in a way that was in his best interests. It didn’t feel like it at first, but eventually, he got there. We then decided to fight the problem instead of fighting one another.”

She continued: “Of course, this does not guarantee we’ll get to happily ever after. Marriage is quite the journey and things change all the time. But our marriage is better now because it is a mindful one. We keep an eye on our competing needs. We no longer act on that right-now feeling without considering long-term consequences. We have made a conscious decision to be consciously married. We also have our fingers crossed.”

