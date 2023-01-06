How Did Sir Patrick Hogan Die? New Zealand Champion Is No More

Sir Patrick Hogan, the driving force behind Cambridge Stud’s world-class thoroughbred horse breeding programme, has died. Let’s learn more about him and his demise.

How Did Sir Patrick Hogan Die?

Hogan, ill for months, was regarded as the most crucial figure in New Zealand racing for four decades. Cambridge University shared the news on social media. The news of Sir Patrick Hogan’s death has left us deep sorrow. We consider it an honour to carry on the name Cambridge Stud, which Sir Patrick and Justine, Lady Hogan established as a New Zealand icon over 40 years ago. Sir Patrick Hogan, a Kiwi horse racing and thoroughbred breeding legend, died at 83. Sir Patrick’s wife, Justine, and their two kids survived him.

Who is Sir Patrick Hogan?

Sir Patrick, the son of an Irish immigrant, was born on October 23, 1939, and dropped out of school by age 15 to work on the family’s Waikato farm.

The 83-year-old was regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished horse breeders and stud masters. He began working in the horse breeding industry with his father and brother at Fen Court Stud in the 1960s. The firm faced a setback when five horses died within a year.

The brothers decided to split up in the early 1970s, with Sir Patrick borrowing money to buy land that would become the Cambridge Stud. In 1975, despite all advice and with borrowed money, he purchased a gruff Irish horse sight unseen but with potential in his bloodline.

Sir Tristram won a few races, but he sired many winners. The stallion, affectionately known as ‘Paddy,’ had a particular place in Sir Patrick’s heart and converted him from a battler to a multi-millionaire. Sir Tristam died in 1997 at 26, and his son, the equally famed Zabeel, took his place as the leading stallion.

Sir Patrick and His Horse Trading:

Patrick was a tough competitor who approached the horse trade with bravado. He was the first to offer horse guarantees, and he had to pay out on a $1 million yearling once. Cambridge Stud had been the largest vendor in national yearling sales for 26 years by 2007, and its owner had been named New Zealand Breeder of the Year several times. He was knighted in 1999 for his thoroughbred breeding and racing achievements.

The New Zealand racing industry inducted him as its first inductee into its Hall of Fame the following year.

