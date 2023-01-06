‘Gut-wrenching’: Rep. Quentin Williams, a rising political star, killed in wrong-way accident

Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Connecticut state representative, died in a car accident when a wrong-way driver crashed his head into his vehicle. The crash happened Thursday morning when Quinton returned home from the governor’s inauguration ball. Both William and Quinton were pronounced dead on the spot.

Democratic House speaker Matt Ritter and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas announced his death on behalf of his family in a public statement which reads:

“I am in shock,” “Q was my dear friend, and I am scarred by his sudden loss.” Ritter said. “We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now, I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q’s family. We will all miss Q.”

According to the statement of the police, Williams was driving south on Route 9 in Cromwell, heading towards Middletown, when suddenly, a vehicle going on the wrong way struck his head shortly after 12:30 a.m.His car then blazed, and he died on the spot. The wrong-way driver was identified as Kimede Mustafaj,27, of Manchester, Connecticut, who has also pronounced dead in the collision. Officials are investigating the circumstances which led to the crash.

Quentin is considered a rising political star, and his death shocked his colleagues and friends. A day before his death, Quentin became the General Assembly’s Labour and Public Employees Committee co-chairman. The committee was scheduled for its first meeting on Thursday. Still, unfortunately, after the news of his demise came out, the state Capitol and Legislative Office Building were closed, and all legislative activities were postponed till Monday. Before General Assembly’s Labour and Public Employees Committee, Williams served as the legislature’s Housing Committee co-chairman.

In an interview state, Sen. Matthew Lesser said to the associated press: “I was so proud of him and his incredible accomplishments and had so much hope for what he was yet to do,”

“Just last night, with the governor’s ball, he got pulled into a work meeting with his Labor (committee) co-chair and they were fiercely coming up with plans for the incoming legislative session,” Lesser said. “So it’s just, it’s just gut-wrenching.”

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered to half-staff.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy,” the governor said. “Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown.”

Many officials from Democrats and Republicans on the local, state and federal levels paid tribute to the rising political star.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said in a statement: “Representative Williams was a young, emerging leader who deftly balanced forward-looking thoughtfulness with passion and charisma in his work at the Capitol and within his community,”

“He was incredibly proud of his education, Middletown High School and him being able to succeed and graduate from college and then go on to graduate school,” Lesser said. “He loved the community. He knew everybody.”

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said in a statement: “Representative Williams truly embodied the phrase larger than life,” “His laugh, smile, and presence were felt in every space shared with him. His passing is a true loss for our community. A light has been dimmed today.”

Read Also: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger And His 22 Fellow Inmates Sent To Jail: Some Charged With Serious Violent Offences