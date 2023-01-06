A Neighbour Killed Julius Kipkurui for Having an Affair with His Wife

Julius Kipkurui, a 42-year-old Kenyan man, was reportedly murdered for having an affair with his neighbour’s wife, Chero. Let us look at it further.

Julius Kipkurui Assassinated:

In Narok’s Transmara East Sub County, a 42-year-old man knocked on a married woman’s home and fought with her husband, who died from his wounds. According to Transmara police, the guy was stabbed to death by the husband of his alleged lover. Mr. Kizito Mutoro, the county police chief for the region, claimed that Julius Kipkurui, the deceased, had an affair with the suspect’s wife.

DCI Statement:

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Julius Kipkurui, 42, addressed the lady by name and knocked on her door just after 3 a.m. The woman’s husband, who had travelled a significant distance to work, had only come home on Wednesday, but Kipkurui needed to be taught this at the time.

The deceased’s call awoke the spouse, resulting in an altercation. The commotion caused the local sub-chief and nyumba Kumi elders to intervene and seek to restore calm.

The critically injured man was sent to Kapkatet hospital, where he died while being treated for his injuries. The deceased’s corpse is being examined at the mortuary of the same hospital. According to DCI, the lady fled the home and walked to a neighbouring countryside. Since then, the husband has been detained and held at the Abossi police station.

