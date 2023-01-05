Who is Christopher Toppenberg? Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with ‘ Celebratory gunfire.’

During a New Year’s Eve party in Van Buren County, two persons were killed by celebratory gunshots’.

What Happened On Newyear Eve?

Two persons were murdered by celebratory gunfire during a Sunday New Year’s Eve party. Around 12:05 a.m., deputies were summoned to a property on 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township on a complaint of two men hurt. Around 12:05 a.m., deputies were called to a property on 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township on a complaint of two men injured. When they arrived, they discovered Jason McCreary, 40, of California, dead from a headshot wound. David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township, was found alive but died in the hospital. At the time, the suspect was Christopher Toppenberg.

Who is Christopher Toppenberg?

A 62-year-old guy is a suspect in the celebratory gunfire. The guy is accused of killing two persons in Lawrence Township early on New Year’s Day. He is accused of two charges of second-degree murder. A 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned on Wednesday for the killings of Jason McCreary and David Reed, who were killed by celebratory gunfire. At the scene, deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on numerous counts of careless firearm discharge resulting in death. According to the preliminary inquiry, the victims fired fireworks to celebrate the New Year. In jubilation, the suspect pulled out an AR-15-style rifle and began firing.

No Guns At Celeberation:

“The suspect, Christopher, felt the fireworks had stopped, and there was no one down there,” Sgt. Greg Pentland said in an interview. “He grabbed his firearm, acknowledged verbally, and then began firing rounds in the direction of where the fireworks had been set off. According to Pentland, the party had around ten people in attendance, and almost everyone knew each other. He notes that the sheriff’s office recommends people not celebrate with firearms and store them in a safe during celebrations.

Many Lives Were Affected:

During this celebratory gunfire, many innocent lives are lost. “Three families have been affected, and three lives will be permanently changed,” Pentland said. “There’s just too much that can go wrong when we introduce firearms into an environment that safety professionals, appropriate backstops, or anything along those lines doesn’t oversee.” No names have been released as of yet. Deputies say the suspect will be arraigned on Tuesday. Extra fees are not out of the question.

Suspect faces two counts of felony handgun possession:

A Lawrence Township man is facing two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly killing two individuals with celebratory gunshots at a New Year’s Eve event. According to our sources, Toppenberg was also charged with two charges of felony firearm. Toppenberg is due in court for a preliminary examination on Tuesday, January 17. He was required to post a $1.5 million cash or surety bond. Toppenberg is set to appear in court again in mid-January. Second-degree murder accusations carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

