Who is Bo Burnham married to? Are Bo and Lorene still together?

Bo Burnham is a well-recognized comedian, actor, musician, songwriter, as well as filmmaker. Bo Burnham’s comedy takes on the sketch, musical and stand-up elements from Judy’s film productions. Bo made his mark as one of the YouTube stars in the late 2000s. Bo then gained fame in the early 2010s for subversive stand-up, satirical and musical comedy.

Bo Burnham made his four comedy albums with Comedy Central Records. Bo’s comedy special is Words, what. (2013), Words, Words (2010), and Make Happy (2016).

Bo Burnham also publishes his Egghead: Or, You Can’t Survive on Ideas Alone (2013) poetry book. In 2009, Bo made his acting debut in the “American Virgin” film as Rudy. After that, Bo acted in many movies like Funny People, The Big Sick, Promising Young Woman, Hall Pass, and more.

Bo Burnham also worked on many television shows such as Make Happy, Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, Chris Rock: Tamborine, Inside, Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind, Jerrod Carmichael: Sermon on the Mount, Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, and more.

“Honest to God, folks, I have not seen anything on TV this funny since maybe a couple of years ago, that Bo Burnham special on Netflix,” the “Fahrenheit 9/11” director said Wednesday on his “Rumble” podcast. https://t.co/ywsIeUCdyp — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 5, 2023

Who is Bo Burnham Girlfriend?

Bo Burnham is unmarried. Bo Burnham has been in a relationship since 2013. Bo Burnham girlfriend’s name is Lorene Scafaria. She is a film producer. Bo and Lorene Scafaria have been together since 2013. Bo Burnham and his partner, Lorene Scafaria, live together in Los Angeles. Bo Burnham is a straight and simple man. He does very few interviews. Bo keeps his life very private.

How tall is Bo Burnham?

Bo Burnham’s real name is Robert Pickering Burnham. Bo Burnham’s height is approx 6 feet 5 inches Bo Burnham was born in Hamilton, Massachusetts, U.S in 1990 to Scott Burnham and Patricia Burnham. Bo Burnham has two siblings. Their names are Samm and Pete. Bo Burnham did his school at St. John’s Preparatory School and graduated from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Bo Burnham’s nationality is American.

How much is Bo Burnham’s net Worth?

Bo Burnham is a famous musician, songwriter, comedian, actor, and filmmaker. Bo Burnham has multiple sources of his income. Bo earns his income from his acting. Apart from this, Bo Burnham also earns from his comedy, singing and filmmaking. Bo Burnham has a net worth of $4 million. Bo has created so many sources of his income that if there is no income from one source, income from another source will be generated.

