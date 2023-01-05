Vietnamese boy dies after being trapped in concrete pillar 35 metres high

Authorities confirmed that a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy was trapped in a hollow concrete pillar at a construction place for four days; he was announced dead on Wednesday. During searching for the scrap metal, the boy Thai Ly Hao Nam suddenly fell into the broad shaft of the pillar at the construction site.

Rescuers tried to raise the pillar from its 35-metre-deep hole and cut to take the boy out. Now the local authorities are working to recover his body for burial. The Deputy Chief of the southern Vietnam province told the local news, “There is not enough air to survive him; maybe he suffered multiple injuries after falling.”

He said, ” We had tried our best to save the boy , however the conditioins are very less to the boy that he has survived”. When the boy fell down from the pillar, the rescuers heard his crying voice, but on Monday, they did not get any voice or response when they lowered a camera into the shaft.

Vietnamese administration called the soldiers and the engineering experts to rescue the boy and tried very much to save the boy. The Vietnamese Prime Minister announced that rescuers could use all equipment and forces necessary to save the little boy.

The rescuers gave their best; they removed the mud and water to bring the pillar to the upper side, and oxygen was pumped inside the pillar for the boy to breathe. Rescuers are still trying to recover his body as soon as possible, but chief Buu said it was challenging.

