Taye Diggs Met His New Girlfriend. Who is Taye Diggs Dating Now?

Taye Diggs should have some dating experience given his position as the host of Hulu’s new dating series Back In the Groove, which follows three women in their 40s who check into a hotel in the Dominican Republic and find love with younger men. He’s qualified for the job, fortunately, as evidenced by his current relationship. He met Apryl Jones, a star of Love and Hip Hop, in the most 2022 way imaginable, and the All American actor is currently dating her.

When the 50-year-old actor joined TikTok in December 2021 at the urging of his 12-year-old son Walker, his videos quickly gained popularity and he was introduced to the 35-year-old reality star through the app. Once she started appearing on his TikTok page, the two gave rise to dating rumors. Without addressing their romance, Diggs told Distractify in March 2022, “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious. She aided in my million-follower growth. I really appreciate when something just naturally arises. “.

Diggs and Jones officially declared their relationship by showing up together at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party in March, a few months after they started sharing TikToks. They now frequently stand by each other on red carpets and aren’t afraid to engage in some PDA. Despite the fact that their relationship may have begun online, with a few notable exceptions, the couple prefers to maintain a lower profile on social media. In an Instagram video from August, the actor declared his love for Jones, panning the camera to capture her smiling and giggling at his declarations. The fact that this woman loves me, he replied. “That’s how I know, thank you, Lord Jesus or Buddha or universe, because somehow she’s next to me. “.

Diggs was married to Idina Menzel, a fellow Broadway actress, for more than ten years prior to dating Jones. Following a seven-year relationship, the two got married in 2003 and welcomed their son Walker in September 2009. They later divorced in 2014. Diggs dated Selling Sunset actress Amanza Smith after his divorce, which she revealed in October 2020. She admitted to dating Taye for five years on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. “He looked after us. “

Know About Taye Diggs’s Career

As a result of his breakthrough performance in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” the actor went on to star in numerous movies and television series throughout the 2000s, including ABC’s “Private Practice” from 2007 to 2013. Diggs most recently announced that he would be playing Harper Stewart again in the upcoming Peacock miniseries, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”. “.

