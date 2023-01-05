Sandra Runnels Dies, Wrestler Dustin Rhodes’s Mother Passed Away. What was Her Cause of Death?

Dustin Rhodes, a wrestler, states that his mother died with a heavy heart.

What is Sandra Runnels’s Cause of Death?

Dustin Rhodes of AEW announced on Twitter and Instagram this evening that his mother, Sandra, has died. In February 2022, he stated that she had recently been admitted to the hospital and had requested prayers on December 19. Dustin Rhodes, a wrestler, confirmed that her mother, Sandra Runnels, died following a fight with cancer. However, he does not reveal the nature of her ailment. Dustin Rhodes and his family have our sympathies, thoughts, and prayers.

Personal Life of Dusty Rhodes:

Dusty Rhodes (1945-2015), commonly known as “The American Dream,” has a son named Runnels with his first wife, Sandra. His half-brother is wrestler Cody Rhodes. Teil Gergel and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kristin Runnels Ditto are his two sisters. Runnels’ first wife was Terri Runnels. Their daughter, Dakota Avery, was born in 1994. After six years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce on October 18, 1999. Runnels also has a stepson. Goldust was released on December 2010. In the book, Runnels stated that he had a second marriage to an unnamed woman. “I also had a brief second marriage that was extremely problematic. We had only been dating before going to the justice of the peace.” He was referring to Milena, whom he had married on December 18, 2002, and divorced in 2003.

Tributes to Dusty Rhodes:

Morningstar, Diana, I am deeply saddened by your mother’s death and am offering my sympathies to you, your family, and your friends. Susan Nordin, I am deeply sorry for your loss, and I will be praying for you and your family to take your time and be with your loved ones. Rocky Charlton That’s terrible, and I’m sending my condolences to him and his family and friends. , Robert J Tarlow Dustin Rhodes is in the wrong way. He has lost both his father and now his mother. My heartfelt condolences to Dustin’s mother.

Read Also: Who Was Irene Banerjee Husband? How Did The Chippendales Founder Die?