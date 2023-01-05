Principal of Verona middle school was Hit by a Car and Killed on a Morning Walk

How did the Principal of Verona middle school, Beth Steffen die?

On Tuesday, 3rd January 2023, Beth Steffen, a Verona Area School District principal, was hit and killed by a car while she was on her morning walk in Fitchburg. Beth Steffen was reportedly crossing in the 2900 block of South Syene Road at Argus Lane near the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area in a northeastern part of Fitchburg. The incident occurred in the morning after 6:30 when a southbound car hit Beth. She wa then immediately taken to the local hospital but was found unresponsive.

“The Verona Area School District experienced a deep loss today and our hearts are beyond broken,” said the Verona School District in a statement on Facebook.

“This morning, Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen passed away as a result of a motor vehicle and pedestrian accident. We extend our deepest condolences to Beth’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families. Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community. Staff from around the district will be available to support staff and students with grief counseling, circles of support, and other supports as needed.”

After the pedestrian accident, South Syene Road was closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive for nearly three hours for the inquiry. Fitchburg Police Department requested people who have any information can contact our dispatch centre at 608-270-4300.

Who was Beth Steffen?

The victim is presently serving as the temporary principal of Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the academic year 2022-2023; before that, she is providing her services as a language, literacy and equality specialist. According to her Linkedin Page, Steffen started her teaching job as an English teacher at La Follette High School in 2001 and worked there until 2008. In 2018 she was the principal of Edgewood High School.

Tributes Paid to Beth Steffen

After her demise, many people sympathised with her family and loved ones. Apart from the school’s staff, teachers and students, many people poured tribute messages to the principal. Our condolences and prayers are also with her family. May her divine soul will rest in peace forever.

Amanda Lowry said: “I just heard the news and it knocked the wind out of me. I’m a writer because I had Beth Steffen as a teacher. She taught me how to best use my voice. She snuck me Increscent article assignments. She told me to write until every thought was on paper, and then write some more. She helped me realize I WAS college material. She was a teacher above all teachers, one who changed lives. She certainly changed mine. I can’t believe this bright light is gone. Rest In Peace, Miss Steffen. We’ll keep the words flowing in your honor.”

Icki-Sticki Verona expressed condolence: “We extend our deepest condolences to Principal Beth Steffen’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families.”

Joel Gartz on Twitter wrote: “This is such sad and tragic news. Beth Steffen was one of the most dedicated, caring and amazing educators and school leaders there ever will be! If only we could have cloned her and now we’ve lost the original.”

Reene Marie commented: “Rest in Power, sweet Beth. Sending healing prayers for her family and for our BRMS staff and students.”

