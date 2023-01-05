Nate Thayer died in what manner? Cause of Death of Popular American Journalist Explained

Nate Thayer, a journalist who won an interview with Pol Pot, died at 62. Let’s look at additional information regarding Nate Thayer and his demise.

Nate Thayer (21 April 1960 – 3 January 2023) was a freelance writer from the United States. He reported on worldwide organised crime, drug trafficking, human rights violations, and violent conflicts. As the Far Eastern Economic Review’s Cambodia reporter, he is well known for interviewing Pol Pot. More than 40 newspapers, including The Cambodia Daily and The Phnom Penh Post, Jane’s Defence Weekly, Soldier of Fortune, the Associated Press, and others, have published Thayer’s work. Nate Thayer, an American journalist who tracked war stories throughout Southeast Asia’s jungles and was the last Western reporter to meet the Khmer Rouge’s homicidal leader Pol Pot, died at his home in Falmouth, Massachusetts. He was 62.

Nate’s Best Years:

Mr. Thayer’s reporting on Pol Pot’s last months remained the pinnacle of his career, receiving worldwide attention. His research also provided important historical context for the Khmer Rouge’s “killing fields” legacy from 1975 to 1979. As the administration sought to impose a radical agricultural Communist system, an estimated 1.7 million Cambodians were slaughtered, including intellectuals, physicians, dissidents, and others. He “lit a page of history that would have been lost to the world if he hadn’t spent years in the Cambodian wilderness,” according to a 1998 award from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

What Became Nate Thayer?

Mr. Thayer wrote last year that his health was deteriorating, including the development of sepsis after foot surgery, and that physicians informed him he “would never walk again.” As his health deteriorated, he spent his last months penning beautiful odes to his “best companion,” his dog, Lamont.

Death Factor:

Robert Thayer claimed his brother’s corpse was discovered on 3 January, although it was unclear when he died. “He had a lot of problems, and he was extremely unwell for a long time,” his brother told AFP. Apart from the confirmation of his death, it is unclear exactly what led to his death at this time, and the official cause of Robert Thayer’s death was not disclosed either.

Nate’s Childhood:

Thayer was born in 1960 in Massachusetts. His father, Harry E. T. Thayer, was the US Ambassador to Singapore from 1980 to 1985. Thayer attended the University of Massachusetts Boston for his studies. He was a member of the Boston-based Clamshell Alliance from 1980 to 1982, acting as a speaker during protests at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant and anti-draft rallies. Thayer started his career in Southeast Asia, along the Thai-Cambodian border, where he participated in an academic research project in 1984, interviewing 50 Cham survivors of Khmer Rouge atrocities at Nong Samet Refugee Camp. He returned to Massachusetts, where he briefly worked as the Transportation Director for the state Office of Handicapped Affairs. “I was fired,” Thayer said.

Nate’s Encounters with Pol Pot:

Mr. Thayer had convinced members of the remaining Khmer Rouge groups a year earlier that Pol Pot’s reckoning with former rebels who had turned against him merited world attention. Some yelled, “Crush, crush, crush Pol Pot and his gang!” when Mr. Thayer and an Asia Works Television cameraman, David McKaige, arrived at the isolated Anlong Veng camp. Mr. Thayer wrote in the Far Eastern Economic Review about how Pol Pot was given a life sentence and driven away in a Toyota Land Cruiser with tinted windows.

Awards and Honours:

“From the famed Richard Hughes of the Korean War to Nate Thayer, the journalist who identified Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge dictator Pol Pot, many of the region’s best names in reporting imprinted on the Review’s pages.” In addition, Thayer was the only person in 57 years to decline the prestigious Peabody Award because he wanted to avoid giving it to ABC News’ Nightline, whom he said had stolen his story and defrauded the Far Eastern Economic Review of funds. Since 1999, a qualified student with a compelling story idea about a foreign country has been given the Nate Thayer Scholarship by Hofstra University in The department of Media and Mass Media Studies in the College of Communication. Winners are chosen based on academic achievements.

