Chrissie Byrne’s death: how did it happen? A description of Walton Hall Park’s chairman’s cause of death

An assiduous activist, Chrissie Byrne, who devoted all her life to Liverpool’s parks and green spaces, died at 51. She was famously referred to as the “heart and soul of Walton Park”. The Friends of Walton Hall Park’s chair and organizer significantly stopped the plan to develop a new stadium and homes on Walton Hall Park by Everton and Liverpool Council. Chrissie passionately loved Walton Hall Park, where she spent her childhood.

Chrissie Byrne’s Cause of Death Explained

Walton Hall Park’s chairman, Chrissie Byrne, had a sudden demise on January 2, 2023. So far, no official statement has been made confirming her cause of death by any of his family members and representative. Media personalities are trying to get in touch with her family. We will update you as soon as we get any information regarding her cause of death.

Who was Chrissie Byrne?

Chrissie Byrne, the Chairman and Organizer of The Friends of Walton Hall Park, was a diligent activist who, throughout the city, was known for safeguarding all the city’s parks. She was the chairperson of the Liverpool park friends forum. The friends’ organization worked together for the well-being of the parks for the entire community and visitors.

Tributes Surfaced Online

Following her demise, people in a large number are paying tribute to her. Social media is filled with her rest in peace messages. Our condolences and prayers are for her family and loved ones. May god give them the strength to overcome their sorrows. May her divine soul rest in peace forever.

Liverpool Council’s Liverpool Park Group paid tribute and wrote: “We were saddened to hear about the passing of Chrissie Byrne, who devoted so much of her time and energy to making our parks and green spaces the best they can be. Not only did she contribute greatly to Walton Hall Park but she also supported Friends Groups across.”

Alan Gibbons on Twitter wrote: With Chrissie Byrne from Friends of Walton Hall Park giving evidence to the Boundary Commission. We both argued to maintain the Liverpool Walton constituency name.

Further said: So sad to hear of the passing of Chrissie Byrne at the desperately young age of 51. Chrissie was the heart and soul of Walton Hall Park. We will miss her desperately.

Mayor Joanne Anderson posted a heartfelt message: “My heart goes out to Chrissie’s family and friends. Her passing is a loss to us all. Chrissie provided me with a lot of support and advice during a recent health scare. Doubt she knew the positive impact she had on those around here. RIP Chrissie.”

Richard Kemp CBE said: “Everyone connected with our parks and greens spaces will have been saddened by the untimely death of Chrissie Byrne. She did so much good work for Walton Hall Park but also supported all Friends Groups throughout the city. We must find an appropriate way to remember her.”

