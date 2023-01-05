Are Sosie Bacon and Scooter McEnery Married? Does Sosie Bacon have children?

Sosie Bacon is a popular American actress. Sosie started her acting career at an early age. When Sosie was ten years old, she played the role of Emily in the movie “Loverboy” in 2005. The film was directed by her father, Kevin Bacon.

Sosie Bacon is famous for her work in the Scream, The Closer, 13 Reasons Why, and Charlie Says. In 2022, Sosie Bacon appeared in the “Smile” film and “As We See It” television series. Sosie Bacon will be seen in the “Hazard” film.

#watched SMILE (2022) SMILE owes a debt to RINGU and its Hollywood imitators like IT FOLLOWS, but so what. It’s creepy and grisly, and Sosie Bacon gives an intense, memorable performance in the lead role. I dug it.#HorrorMovies #smilemovie pic.twitter.com/D6HUaqwTcS — Alex Vorkov, horror writer (@AlexVorkov) December 31, 2022

Where is Sosie Bacon from?

Sosie Bacon’s real name is Sosie Ruth Bacon. Sosie Bacon was born to Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Sosie Bacon has a sibling Travis Bacon. Sosie’s birth date is 15 March 1992, and Sosie Bacon’s age is 30 years. Sosie Bacon’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx. Sosie Bacon’s nationality is American.

Is Sosie Bacon Married?

Sosie Bacon has millions of fans and fans want to know about Sosie’s relationship. Some of the questions fans have are – Is Sosie Bacon in a Relationship?, Who is Sosie Bacon Boyfriend?, Is Sosie Bacon Married?

So tell you that Sosie Bacon has not married yet. She is still an unmarried woman. Sosie Bacon is in a relationship with her boyfriend for a few years. The name of Sosie Bacon’s boyfriend is Scoot McNairy. Scoot McNairy is also an actor and has appeared in several films. Scoot McNairy and Sosie Bacon have been seen together at various events and award shows. Sosie and Scoot are still together and living their life happily.

Know About Sosie Bacon Movies and Tv shows

Sosie Bacon made her acting debut in 2005 with the “Loverboy” film as Emily Stoll. In 2009, Sosie made her television debut with the “The Closer” series. After that, Sosie Bacon acted in many movies and television series, including Lost Boy, Story of a Girl, Mare of Easttown, Here and Now, Narcos: Mexico, The Last Summer, Chronically Metropolitan, Wishin’ and Hopin’, Ana Maria in Novela Land, and more.

